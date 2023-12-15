Cowboys-Bills: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, TX — Once upon a time, this was one of the most fiery rivalries in the NFL, and largely because the Dallas Cowboys thumped the Buffalo Bills in consecutive Super Bowl matchups in the 1990s. Fast forward to this season and there is still plenty of spice sprinkled all over this battle in Week 15, especially considering what's on the line for both clubs.

It's not quite the Lombardi trophy being presented this weekend, but the victor takes a huge step toward the one that's up for grabs in Vegas come February; and considering the firepower present on both rosters, on both sides of the ball, this should be a fun one to watch.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17

Sunday, Dec. 17 Time : 3:25 pm CT

: 3:25 pm CT Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

Josh Allen and the Bills are coming off of an important win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City to climb above .500 and put themselves in position to work toward a playoff spot, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are riding a five-game win streak that includes the humiliation of the Philadelphia Eagles that has them atop the NFC East and with a clear path to challenging for the top seed in the NFC.

The Bills are 5-2 at home while the Cowboys are just 3-3 outside of AT&T Stadium, and that means the latter will have to turn up the juice to get the job done in Buffalo, though the Bills will throw everything they can at them to try and stop that from happening.

It's a playoff-caliber matchup in mid-December, so buckle up.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX Sports (national), FOX 4 DFW (local)

FOX Sports (national), FOX 4 DFW (local) Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (Spanish) : KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth

: KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (National) : Compass Media/Westwood One Radio

: Compass Media/Westwood One Radio Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

PREGAME SHOW:

Cowboys Pregame Live: Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 2:20-3:20 pm CT: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church

105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)

1:55 pm-kickoff: Bryan Broaddus & Eric Chiofalo

BROADCAST CREW::

TV : Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline) Radio (English) : Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales (sideline)

: Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales (sideline) Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

POSTGAME SHOW:

Cowboys OT / Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire) , Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 8 p.m. CT: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church

, Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 8 p.m. CT: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)

End of game – Bryan Broaddus & Zach Wolchuk

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

With Spec's lower prices on a stadium-sized selection of world-class wines, spirits, ice-cold beers and gourmet foods you can streamline your pregame playbook to a one-stop shop for all your game day essentials!

As the Official Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Spec's knows Texas football is serious business!