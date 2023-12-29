Cowboys-Lions: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, TX — After a domination of the month of November, it's been an icy slate of December games for the Dallas Cowboys and they're looking to stave off a three-game losing streak this weekend with the very capable Detroit Lions heading into AT&T Stadium.

It's a Saturday night bout that everyone will have their eyes on, and for a variety of reasons. The Lions are suddenly a high-powered group led by Dan Campbell and though they, like the Cowboys, have already clinched a playoff spot.

Unlike the Cowboys, however, they've also clinched their division.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

Saturday, Dec. 30 Time : 7:15 pm ET

: 7:15 pm ET Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Should the Cowboys defeat the Lions and then win next week against the Washington Commanders, and the Philadelphia Eagles suffer a loss, the NFC East crown will return to North Texas.

Additionally, momentum needs to be re-established for Dallas heading into the playoffs, if nothing else, so a return to home-cooking presents an opportunity to rinse the sour taste of their road woes away before returning to the tarmac in a few days.

At home, the Cowboys are undefeated and a well-oiled machine. Can they stay that way against a Lions team that is one of the best in the NFC?

Tune in and find out.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: ESPN (national), WFAA 8 DFW (local)

ESPN (national), WFAA 8 DFW (local) Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (Spanish) : KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth

: KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (National) : Compass Media/Westwood One Radio

: Compass Media/Westwood One Radio Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

PREGAME SHOW:

Cowboys Pregame Live : Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 6:20-7:20 pm CT: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church

: Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 6:20-7:20 pm CT: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)

5:55 pm-kickoff: Bryan Broaddus & Eric Chiofalo

BROADCAST CREW:

TV : Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (sideline)

: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (sideline) Radio (English) : Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales (sideline)

: Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales (sideline) Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

POSTGAME SHOW:

Cowboys OT / Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire) , Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 11 p.m. CT: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church

, Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 11 p.m. CT: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)

End of game – Bryan Broaddus & Zach Wolchuk

