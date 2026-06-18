Cowboys expected to sign EDGE Charles Snowden, add 3 more players 

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are expected to sign former Raiders OLB Charles Snowden after a successful minicamp tryout with the team.

Snowden, 28, spent the last two years in Las Vegas appearing in 31 games and starting 18. In 2025, Snowden set a career-high in sacks with 3 to go along with 28 tackles, five tackles for loss, two pass breakups and an interception.

Ahead of the 2021 season, the Chicago Bears signed Snowden after going undrafted out of Virginia. He would go on to play in two games for the Bears that year before signing with the Buccaneers in 2022, but spent his time on the practice squad for the next two seasons and didn't appear in a game until 2024.

That was far from the only move the Cowboys made on the final day of minicamp. Earlier in the day, Dallas signed three players from the UFL ranks in WR Denzel Mims, CB Ameer Speed and OL Chris Glaser.

Mims, Speed and Glaser were part of a workout the Cowboys hosted earlier in the week that had 14 players participate in it. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer pointed to the team's 24/7, 365 day-a-year philosophy in player acquisition.

"We have a chance to churn a little bit the bottom end of our roster and get guys in here that we think have value in something, size, speed, ball skills, whatever it is," Schottenheimer said. "We're not afraid to do that. That's part of improving and building a really, really strong roster."

In order to make the necessary room on the roster, Dallas moved OL Matt Hennessy, who had neck surgery last week, to season-ending injured reserve. The Cowboys also released CB Corey Ballentine and WR Romello Brinson.