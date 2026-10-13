 Skip to main content
Advertising

News - Regular Season | 2026

Cowboys have a specific IR issue that threatens 2026

Oct 13, 2026 at 10:32 AM
Author Image
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10_12_ PJ Locke_ Jalen Thompson

FRISCO, Texas — For yet another season, the injury bug has taken a chunk out of the Dallas Cowboys roster. And though that is far from the only reason they've struggled and now find themselves attempting to repair a 2-3 start to the season, missing starters does inevitably impact a team's ability to win games.

They're attempting to manage the injury issues with what's become a rapidly dwindling toolbox called Injured Reserve - Designated to Return, commonly known as IR-DTR or IR-DFR.

Each season, the NFL allots teams a total of eight IR spots that feature the ability for the player assigned to return to the field, once healthy.

The caveat is that the respective player must sit a minimum of four games (games, not weeks) before suiting back up, and anyone moved to IR but not tagged with the DTR label can not return until the following season (e.g., Malik Davis).

The current problem for the Cowboys is that they've only played five games but have already used six of their eight allotted IR-DTR seats.

The league caps the usage of them at two during final roster cutdowns, and Marist Liufau and rookie cornerback Devin Moore were moved into them ahead of the season. The subsequent additions have included All-Pro guard Tyler Smith (who has since returned to action), Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke and Jonathan Bullard.

There are 12 games remaining in the regular season, but only two more opportunities for the Cowboys to move someone down the road to IR-DTR and, yes, that is concerning.

Relief will only arrive if, and only if, the Cowboys make the playoffs.

Should they accomplish that feat, they'll be awarded two additional IR-DTR spots ahead of the postseason — for a total of 10 on the year. In other words, if the Cowboys were maxed out at eight before the tournament, but wanted to return a couple of guys that were healthy enough to return, they'd get the right to bring those two back in the playoffs (but only in the playoffs).

It could potentially explain the decision to carry DeMarvion Overshown on the active roster while he recovered from a hamstring injury — to avoid running out of IR-DTR spots this early in the season — or maybe they believed he'd be back on the field before now, but these are the types of decisions running out of IR-DTR spots force teams to make.

The same could be true of Cobie Durant, if he doesn't take the field on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, something that is still very much to-be-determined. In other words, the Cowboys (and other teams in a similar situation) could end up carrying injured players on the active 53-man roster that might need roughly four games to get better, sacrificing playable talent in the process.

All told, if the injury bug doesn't get eradicated soon in Dallas, they'll be forced to make unexpected roster decisions, and particularly if they get to a point where no new additions to injured reserve are allowed to return in 2026.

Related Content

news

Cowboys add Mike Pettine to defensive coaching staff

One of the most respected NFL defensive minds has come out of retirement to help Christian Parker guide the Cowboys defense.

news

Just 8: Hall of Famers with Cowboys connections

While the Cowboys are well-represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but not all of them built their legacies solely in Dallas. With the passing of Mike Ditka, we've featured 8 Hall of Famers with Cowboys connections.

news

Brian Schottenheimer: Cowboys will 'absolutely' make changes, adjustments

With so many points of concern following the 'disappointing' loss to the Bucs, the Cowboys head coach isn't taking anything off of the table as he tries to right the ship before it's too late.

news

Impact: Micah Parsons won't play vs. Cowboys

In the Dallas Cowboys' Impact blog, a look at how some of the biggest headlines from across the NFL affect the Cowboys.

news

Zero-100: Turpin becomes the first in 62 years

Let's look at 10 key numbers for the Cowboys and their upcoming matchup, along with some other trends that are telling the story so far on this young season.

news

Cowboys open practice window for All-Pro Tyler Smith

The injury to his thumb required surgery to repair ahead of the season, but the Cowboys are officially one major step closer to getting their All-Pro guard back on the field.

news

Just 8: Things to know about Joey Porter Jr.

The Cowboys might have the very best WR room in the NFL. We know who's at the top of the list but check the entire depth chart - top to bottom.

news

Cowboys trading for Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

The Cowboys are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr., giving Dallas a boost in their secondary on the outside.

news

Kenny Clark on Cowboys defense's performance vs. Ravens, plan to improve vs. Texans

Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark discussed Dallas' defensive performance against the Ravens last Sunday, and how he and his teammates need to bounce back against a hungry Texans team this weekend.

news

Rank'em: All 39 players to catch a TD from Dak

After Dak Prescott's record-breaking game on Sunday to become the Cowboys' all-time leader in passing touchdowns, we've listed out all 39 players who have been on the receiving end of Dak's TD passes.

news

Jerry Jones on potential to add to the roster, Quinnen and Kenny's play & more

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones is optimistic about his team after their Week 2 win, and discussed the potential of making a move to add to the roster and how his star defensive tackle duo of Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark have started the season.

All Videos

video

Cowboys Game Night: Dallas Gets the Last Word | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Cowboys OT #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dak Prescott: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dr Pepper First Word #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Ryan Flournoy: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Von Miller: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Terence Steele: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Rashan Gary: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

George Pickens: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

Latest Video
Advertising