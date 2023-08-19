Deep Blue Documentaries

Deep Blue: Protecting Landry in 'Close to the Vest'

Aug 18, 2023 at 07:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Unknown-1

The 1986 season was already a unique one for the Cowboys, who were thriving with the addition of Herschel Walker to give them one of the NFL's best offenses during the first-half of the season.

After a 6-2 start, a devastating injury to quarterback Danny White began downward spiral for the team that eventually missed the playoffs and stumbled to a 7-9 finish. 

But nothing that occurred on the field could top the bizarre events of a Week 15 game against the Rams in Los Angeles, where legendary head coach Tom Landry had to be removed from the field because of a credible threat on his life.

With the aide of the Cowboys' newly-hired security officer Larry Wansley, Landry eventually returned to the sideline with a bulletproof vest that was obtained from one of the stadium's police officers. 

The threat was thwarted without incident and Landry finished the game, which was another loss by the slumping Cowboys. But the unforgettable night not only created even more admiration for Landry as the consummate professional, but began a change in the overall process for security and the NFL. 

Written and produced by the team of Hailey Sutton, Kevin Timmons, Ambar Garcia and Kaden Gates, "Close to the Vest" tells the unique story from start to finish with interviews from players such as Danny White and Tony Dorsett, and a handful of media members at the game, including legendary broadcaster Al Michaels. 

This documentary "Close to the Vest" is the second of four during Season 9 of Deep Blue. Later this month, the docuseries will feature "Class of 2005" and "War Stories 2."

Related Content

news

Deep Blue Season 9 begins with "Howley Fame"

"Howley Fame" chronicles his career that actually began with the Chicago Bears before becoming a mainstay in the Doomsday Defense. Legendary head coach Tom Landry once dubbed him the "greatest linebacker" he had ever coached.
news

Deep Blue: Get draft-day history with 'War Stories' 

As we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history. 
news

Deep Blue: Drew Pearson has been 'Catching Hail'

As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.
news

Deep Blue: Walls & Diggs share "24/7 Coverage" 

Everson Walls and Trevon Diggs are linked together by a record they share 40 years apart. Check out the documentary that tells their two stories. 
news

Deep Blue: 'Mind Games' focuses on mental health    

As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history. 
news

Deep Blue: Garrett was ready on 'Sunday at 4:15' 

As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history. 
news

Deep Blue: Emmitt gave NYG the 'Cold Shoulder' 

As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history. 
news

Deep Blue: Cultural Shift Revealed in 'Black & Blue'

Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be shown each weekend of the preseason and beyond.
news

Deep Blue: Darren Woodson's "Path to Safety" 

As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.
news

Deep Blue: DAKumentary Shows a 'Family Reunion'

As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.
news

Deep Blue: Connor Williams Began 'Pushing Back' 

Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be shown each weekend of the preseason and beyond.
Advertising