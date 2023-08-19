Deep Blue: Protecting Landry in 'Close to the Vest'

With the aide of the Cowboys' newly-hired security officer Larry Wansley, Landry eventually returned to the sideline with a bulletproof vest that was obtained from one of the stadium's police officers.

The threat was thwarted without incident and Landry finished the game, which was another loss by the slumping Cowboys. But the unforgettable night not only created even more admiration for Landry as the consummate professional, but began a change in the overall process for security and the NFL.

Written and produced by the team of Hailey Sutton, Kevin Timmons, Ambar Garcia and Kaden Gates, "Close to the Vest" tells the unique story from start to finish with interviews from players such as Danny White and Tony Dorsett, and a handful of media members at the game, including legendary broadcaster Al Michaels.