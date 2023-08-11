Deep Blue Season 9 begins with "Howley Fame"

Written and produced by the team of Kurt Daniels, Alex Lilley and Roxanne Medina, "Howley Fame" chronicles his career that actually began with the Chicago Bears before becoming a mainstay in the Doomsday Defense. Legendary head coach Tom Landry once dubbed him the "greatest linebacker" he had ever coached.

Howley is the first and still only player in Super Bowl history to win MVP honors from the losing team. But his story goes much deeper than that, portraying how long he had to wait to finally get his place in Canton.

"Howley Fame" kicks off Season 9 of Deep Blue, with the first of four documentaries. Also on the slate this month are "Close to the Vest," a story on the night Tom Landry's life was in danger in the middle of the game, the "Class of 2005," which not only produced a Hall of Famer in DeMarcus Ware, but created a brotherhood of warriors.