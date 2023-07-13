Deep Blue: Cultural Shift Revealed in 'Black & Blue'

Download the Cowboys Now app on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV or go to DallasCowboys.com/deepblue
As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.
Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be revealed each weekend of the preseason and beyond.
Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.
Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with "Black and Blue."
In 1960, the National Football League's newest franchise, the Cowboys, the first located in America's south, brought together a collection of men, both black and white, who wore the star. Who stood, perhaps unknowingly, at the forefront of change. Their single purpose? To win. But that drive, that focused commitment, also helped to bring about a cultural shift. One that affected not only the city of Dallas, but the entire country as well.
This documentary, written and produced by the team of Kurt Daniels and Roxanne Medina, was nominated for a Lone Star Chapter Emmy in 2016.