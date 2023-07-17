Deep Blue: Garrett was ready on 'Sunday at 4:15' 

In 2010, the Cowboys shockingly struggled to a 1-7 record, forcing Jerry Jones to remove Wade Phillips as head coach in the middle of the season. Garrett, the team's offensive coordinator and former QB from 1992-99, suddenly became the head coach. But it was a move he was ready for. As the son of a longtime coach and scout, Jason Garrett was widely prepared for this moment. As he got ready for first game, it occurred ironically against the Giants, where Garrett grew up in New Jersey. All week long, as he faced questions from the media, Garrett's model of consistency was shown, as he constantly focused on the task ahead, stating that nothing matters except for the upcoming game ... Sunday at 4:15.

The documentary, written and produced by Roxanne Medina and Nick Eatman was nominated for a Lone Star Emmy in 2016.