Deep Blue: Darren Woodson's "Path to Safety" 

Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with one of the greatest defensive players in team history.

Darren Woodson is the all-time leading tackler in Cowboys history, but he played on a 90s team that often overshadowed his greatness – but that's the way he always wanted it.

"A Path to Safety" chronicles Woodson's challenges out of the tough neighborhoods in Phoenix to hitting the books in college. But through it all, Woodson never forgot about his roots, and actually got to share one of his finest NFL moments at the place where it all began.