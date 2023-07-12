Deep Blue Documentaries

Deep Blue: Darren Woodson's "Path to Safety" 

Jul 12, 2023
As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.

Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be revealed each weekend of the preseason and beyond.

Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.

Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with one of the greatest defensive players in team history.

Darren Woodson is the all-time leading tackler in Cowboys history, but he played on a 90s team that often overshadowed his greatness – but that's the way he always wanted it.

"A Path to Safety" chronicles Woodson's challenges out of the tough neighborhoods in Phoenix to hitting the books in college. But through it all, Woodson never forgot about his roots, and actually got to share one of his finest NFL moments at the place where it all began.

The production team of Rob Phillips, Madison Aman, Nick Eatman and Ambar Garcia produced this documentary, which was nominated for a Lone Star Emmy in 2020.

