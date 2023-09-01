Deep Blue: Behind the scenes with 'War Stories 2'

Find out what Jason Witten did when he started to fall in the draft? What did Randy White bring home to his college buddies after getting picked No. 2 overall? And re-live the heartwarming drama between a father and son as Deuce Vaughn was getting picked. War Stories 2 also tells the stories of players such as Dez Bryant, Sean Lee, Tony Dorsett, Darren Woodson and more.

See which player hated the Cowboys before being drafted and eventually becoming a Ring of Honor member. How did the Cowboys passing up on Randy Moss lead to another pick down the road. And when Tony Dorsett was drafted back in 1977, the only person who knew about the deal was a customer at a dry cleaners.