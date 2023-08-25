Deep Blue: 'Class of 2005' changed defense, culture

Headlined by recently-named Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware, the "Class of 2005" featured big players and personalities such as Marcus Spears later in the first round, all the way to Jay Ratliff in the seventh. In between, there are fascinating stories on the pre-draft hurdles of Chris Canty to the remarkable career and life of Marion Barber.

Written and produced by the team of Nick Eatman, Connor McMahon, Kaden Gates and Thomas Blakey, "Class of 2005" also focuses on one of the more memorable moments in team history involving Ware, who overcame a scary scene on the field to produce a heroic performance less than a week later.