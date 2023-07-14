Deep Blue: Emmitt gave NYG the 'Cold Shoulder' 

As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.
Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be revealed each weekend of the preseason and beyond.
Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.
Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today the game that is widely considered the "Emmitt Smith Game."
At the end of the 1993 regular season, the Cowboys and Giants squared off at Giants Stadium with the NFC East title and home-field advantage in the playoffs on the line. Emmitt suffered a painful left shoulder injury that might have sidelined other players for the rest of the game. But he found a way to overcome the pain and carry his team – mostly with one arm – to a overtime win that propelled the Cowboys to another Super Bowl title.
Emmitt showed a combination of toughness, dedication and focus to basically will himself to the finish line in what will always be considered one of the greatest individual performances in team history.
The documentary, written and produced by Nick Eatman and Chris Behm, was nominated for a Lone Star Emmy in 2019.