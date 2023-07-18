Deep Blue: 'Mind Games' focuses on mental health    

Download the Cowboys Now app on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV or go to DallasCowboys.com/deepblue
As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.
Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be revealed each weekend of the preseason and beyond.
Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.
Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with a story that focuses on the mental side of the game.
"Mind Games" is a closer look at how mental health plays a huge role in all sports, especially in the physical game of football. Players such as Dak Prescott and Charles Haley share their personal stories of the struggle within, which can often be a tougher opponent than any other player or team.
The documentary was written, produced and edited by the team of Rob Phillips, Roxanne Medina, Ambar Garcia, Nikki Harrison and Madison Aman.