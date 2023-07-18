Deep Blue Documentaries

Deep Blue: 'Mind Games' focuses on mental health    

Jul 18, 2023 at 12:40 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

DeepBlueMindGames-thumb

Download the Cowboys Now app on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV or go to DallasCowboys.com/deepblue

As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.

Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be revealed each weekend of the preseason and beyond.

Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.

Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with a story that focuses on the mental side of the game.

"Mind Games" is a closer look at how mental health plays a huge role in all sports, especially in the physical game of football. Players such as Dak Prescott and Charles Haley share their personal stories of the struggle within, which can often be a tougher opponent than any other player or team.

The documentary was written, produced and edited by the team of Rob Phillips, Roxanne Medina, Ambar Garcia, Nikki Harrison and Madison Aman.

Related Content

news

Deep Blue: Garrett was ready on 'Sunday at 4:15'

As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.

news

Deep Blue: Emmitt gave NYG the 'Cold Shoulder'

As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.

news

Deep Blue: Cultural Shift Revealed in 'Black & Blue'

Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be shown each weekend of the preseason and beyond.

news

Deep Blue: Darren Woodson's "Path to Safety"

As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.

news

Deep Blue: DAKumentary Shows a 'Family Reunion'

As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.

news

Deep Blue: Connor Williams Began 'Pushing Back'

Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be shown each weekend of the preseason and beyond.

news

Deep Blue: Take a Journey on "Parcells' Final Ride"

Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be shown each weekend of the preseason and beyond.

news

Deep Blue: 90's Dynasty Began in "Ninety-Won"

With training camp beginning later this month, let's take a look back at some of the greatest Cowboys stories ever told with our documentary series, "Deep Blue."

news

Deep Blue: Walls & Diggs Provide "24/7 Coverage"

Everson Walls and Trevon Diggs had completely different paths, but they've ended up in the same place – the record books. Deep Blue's "24/7 Coverage" tells the journey of two players forever linked in history.

news

Dak's Story Featured in Deep Blue: "Mind Games"

Season of 8 of the documentary series Deep Blue is back, kicking off with "Mind Games," a closer look on a topic bigger than football. Watch now!

Advertising