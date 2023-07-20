Deep Blue: Walls & Diggs share "24/7 Coverage" 

Download the Cowboys Now app on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV or go to DallasCowboys.com/deepblue
As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.
Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be revealed each weekend of the preseason and beyond.
Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.
Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with a ironic story of two players who are forever linked by a record – 40 years apart. In 1981, Everson Walls shocked the NFL world with an 11-interception season as a rookie. The record stood until 2021 when Trevon Diggs snagged 11 picks in his second-year.
In "24/7 Coverage," the two cornerbacks sat down to share their personal journey to the NFL and how this record has linked them together in more ways than just a position or team.
The documentary was written, produced and edited by the team of Nick Eatman, Drew Ferguson, Kaden Gates and Britt Johnson.