Deep Blue: Quincy & Romo Were "Star-Crossed" 

FRISCO, Texas - As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we inch closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.
Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be shown each weekend of the preseason and beyond.
Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include several Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.
Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with 'Star-Crossed.' This documentary aired back in 2015, which was the first season of the Deep Blue series, focusing on the unique situation at quarterback involving Quincy Carter and Tony Romo.
Back in 2004, Carter had just led the Cowboys to the playoffs but was surprisingly cut in training camp, mostly for off-the-field concerns by the organization. That created a spot at the position for Romo, who was just a second-year player and wasn't expected to make the team before that stunning move.
So how would things have been different if Carter never leaves the team? The two careers are chronicled in this 2-part series, written, directed and produced by the team of Derek Eagleton, Steve Sullivan and Nick Eatman.