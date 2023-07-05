Deep Blue: Quincy & Romo Were "Star-Crossed" 

Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with 'Star-Crossed.' This documentary aired back in 2015, which was the first season of the Deep Blue series, focusing on the unique situation at quarterback involving Quincy Carter and Tony Romo.

Back in 2004, Carter had just led the Cowboys to the playoffs but was surprisingly cut in training camp, mostly for off-the-field concerns by the organization. That created a spot at the position for Romo, who was just a second-year player and wasn't expected to make the team before that stunning move.