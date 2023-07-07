Deep Blue: Take a Journey on "Parcells' Final Ride" 

Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with an award-winning documentary that aired in Season 4 in 2018.

Former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells had already won two Super Bowls with the Giants and was on his way to being a Hall of Fame coach when he came to Dallas in 2003. But it didn't take long for him to change the culture with the Cowboys, who had suffered three straight losing seasons.

This documentary, "Parcells' Final Ride" takes us through his four seasons in Dallas, particularly the 2003 playoff run in which he gave the Cowboys immediate success.