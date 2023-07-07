Deep Blue: Take a Journey on "Parcells' Final Ride" 

Download the Cowboys Now app on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV or go to DallasCowboys.com/deepblue
As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.
Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be revealed each weekend of the preseason and beyond.
Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.
Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with an award-winning documentary that aired in Season 4 in 2018.
Former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells had already won two Super Bowls with the Giants and was on his way to being a Hall of Fame coach when he came to Dallas in 2003. But it didn't take long for him to change the culture with the Cowboys, who had suffered three straight losing seasons.
This documentary, "Parcells' Final Ride" takes us through his four seasons in Dallas, particularly the 2003 playoff run in which he gave the Cowboys immediate success.
Written, produced and edited by the team of Rob Phillips and Kent Garrison, this documentary won a Lone Star Sports Emmy for Best Documentary in 2019.