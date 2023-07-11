Deep Blue Documentaries

Deep Blue: DAKumentary Shows a 'Family Reunion'

Jul 11, 2023 at 01:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Deep-Blue-Dak-Prescott-A-Family-Reunion-thumb

As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.

Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be revealed each weekend of the preseason and beyond.

Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.

Dak Prescott is certainly a fan favorite among Cowboys fans, but he certainly has a following in Starkville, MS where he was a star quarterback at Mississippi State. The cameras followed Dak for a weekend back to his college campus as many stories were told about Dak's pre-NFL life with the Bulldogs.

Written, produced and edited by the team of Kent Garrison, David Helman and Taylor Stern, this documentary won a Lone Star Sports Emmy for Best Documentary in 2019.

