Deep Blue Documentaries

Deep Blue: Pushing Back

Jul 10, 2023 at 01:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

2020_DeepBlue_PushingBack_2560x1440-thumb

Download the Cowboys Now app on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV or go to DallasCowboys.com/deepblue

As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.

Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be revealed each weekend of the preseason and beyond.

Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.

Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with an award-winning documentary that aired in Season 6 in 2020.

Former Cowboys lineman Connor Williams is the focus of "Pushing Back: From Bullied Past to NFL Dreams." The story depicts Williams' challenges growing up, being bulled in school and how he overcame those issues to become a starting lineman in the NFL.

Written, produced and edited by Ambar Garcia, this documentary won a Lone Star Sports Emmy for Best Documentary in 2021.

Related Content

news

Deep Blue: Take a Journey on "Parcells' Final Ride"

Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be shown each weekend of the preseason and beyond.

news

Deep Blue: 90's Dynasty Began in "Ninety-Won"

With training camp beginning later this month, let's take a look back at some of the greatest Cowboys stories ever told with our documentary series, "Deep Blue."

news

Deep Blue: Walls & Diggs Provide "24/7 Coverage"

Everson Walls and Trevon Diggs had completely different paths, but they've ended up in the same place – the record books. Deep Blue's "24/7 Coverage" tells the journey of two players forever linked in history.

news

Dak's Story Featured in Deep Blue: "Mind Games"

Season of 8 of the documentary series Deep Blue is back, kicking off with "Mind Games," a closer look on a topic bigger than football. Watch now!

Advertising