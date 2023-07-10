Deep Blue: Pushing Back

Download the Cowboys Now app on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV or go to DallasCowboys.com/deepblue
As the football world briefly hits the pause button as we get closer and closer to training camp, let's take a look back at some of the greatest stories ever told in Cowboys history.
Next month, the Cowboys will reveal Season 9 of our Deep Blue Documentary series, with four more hour-long pieces to be revealed each weekend of the preseason and beyond.
Over the last eight years, the Dallas Cowboys media team has produced nearly 30 documentaries, which include Emmy-winning and nominated productions that touch on a wide range of topics and players from every season of Dallas Cowboys Football.
Over the next few weeks, we will highlight some of these stories, continuing today with an award-winning documentary that aired in Season 6 in 2020.
Former Cowboys lineman Connor Williams is the focus of "Pushing Back: From Bullied Past to NFL Dreams." The story depicts Williams' challenges growing up, being bulled in school and how he overcame those issues to become a starting lineman in the NFL.
Written, produced and edited by Ambar Garcia, this documentary won a Lone Star Sports Emmy for Best Documentary in 2021.