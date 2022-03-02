The Draft Show

Presented by

Draft Show: Aiming for Best Player Available Again

Mar 02, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Youmans_Kyle-HS20
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

Draft-Show--Aiming-for-Best-Player-Available-Again-hero

INDIANAPOLIS – If there is one thing Dallas can hang their hats on over the last decade, it's staying true to their draft board and taking the best player available.

Since Dallas selected Mike Jenkins in 2008, all but two first round picks have made the Pro Bowl at least one time in their career. This offseason, however, doesn't seem as clear cut as years past with the Cowboys drafting 24th overall, in what seems to be an underwhelming class of prospects.

That, paired with the multiple glaring needs on the roster entering 2022, makes this draft process a crucial one. One where chief operating officer Stephen Jones has multiple options to explore when addressing their roster, including a high-pressure situation when hitting on their draft picks again.

"We have to be efficient in the draft, in order to improve our team," Jones said. "If you set your team up and allow yourself to take the best player available. That's how you have efficient drafts."

One of the more successful picks over the forementioned period, was their most recent first rounder, Micah Parsons, who had a historic rookie season for the franchise.

"What you want to invest in during the draft is the best possible player," Jones said. "And that's what happened with Micah in spades. A lot of people were looking at 'what did you draft Micah for?' You've got Jaylon [Smith], you've got Leighton [Vander Esch], now they're both free agents and Micah is considered one of the better defensive players in the league."

According to Jones, Dallas will aim to do something similar again this season, by taking the best player available instead of drafting for need alone.

"We go through a thorough process on every player knowing that you could have a surprise and some of these players could drop to you," Jones said. "I just think it's doing your work and giving a guy the grade he deserves."

It's a process that the Cowboys front office has succeeded with in recent history, with picks like Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Travis Frederick, and Zack Martin. In fact, since Jenkins in 2008, the Cowboys have picked 11 players in the first round. Only Morris Claiborne (2012) and Taco Charlton (2017) failed to make a Pro Bowl.

And again, with so many questions both on the team and in the draft class, the pressure is on to fill many roles. Including those that may not be on the radar even this week.

"All things are in play," Jones said. "We're not going to address individuals, but all of that is in play when you're trying to figure out what's going to give you the best chance to win."

Related Content

news

Draft Show: Favorable First Round For Cowboys?

This week, the Cowboys will take part in the annual combine in Indianapolis, where there will be lots of action. This will be a chance to see the players up close and potential targets for No. 24 overall.
news

Draft Show: Identifying The Under-the-Radar Needs

Offensive guard, offensive tackle, and edge rusher all have enough positional value to be taken in the first round and have enough prospects around that talent level in this class as well.
news

Draft Show: Right Time to Draft a Safety?

Recapping this week's Draft Show coverage centers on a position that never seems to get the top priority.
news

Draft Show: On The Same Page With No. 10 Pick

Unsurprisingly, there was a familiar face at the top of each analyst's board in Patrick Surtain. But following the selection of the Alabama cornerback, their paths strayed pretty far from one another. 
news

Draft Show: Down to 4 Names With No. 10 Pick?

We have now arrived at the part of the 2021 NFL Draft process where the question is asked, 'are you nervous yet?'
news

Draft Show Recap: Is Parsons Back Into The Mix?

Check out two draft shows this week as we talk about "Doomsday" scenarios and if the Penn State linebacker is into the equation for No. 10 again.
news

Draft Show: Do Recent Draft Trades Help Cowboys?

A couple huge trades around the league caused a shake-up in the top 10. How does that impact the Cowboys at No. 10?
news

Draft Show: What's Next With CB Caleb Farley?

The Cowboys seem to have high interest in taking a cornerback early, even as high as No. 10. But how do things change after the latest injury news on a potential CB target?
news

Draft Show: FA Plan Putting Pressure On The Draft?

The Cowboys have always put a higher emphasis on the draft, but with the need to get better on defense, is their free-agent plan putting more pressure on having an elite draft in 2021?
news

Draft Show: Accept Or Avoid Knee-Jerk Reactions?

As the Cowboys look to build their team, should they copy other approaches or not all into the trap?
news

Draft Show: Can The Cowboys Acquire More Picks?

This week's draft shows focus on not only the players to pick, but how the Cowboys can perhaps get their hands on even more draft picks, involving multiple trades.
Advertising