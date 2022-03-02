Draft Show: Aiming for Best Player Available Again

According to Jones, Dallas will aim to do something similar again this season, by taking the best player available instead of drafting for need alone.

"We go through a thorough process on every player knowing that you could have a surprise and some of these players could drop to you," Jones said. "I just think it's doing your work and giving a guy the grade he deserves."

It's a process that the Cowboys front office has succeeded with in recent history, with picks like Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Travis Frederick, and Zack Martin. In fact, since Jenkins in 2008, the Cowboys have picked 11 players in the first round. Only Morris Claiborne (2012) and Taco Charlton (2017) failed to make a Pro Bowl.

And again, with so many questions both on the team and in the draft class, the pressure is on to fill many roles. Including those that may not be on the radar even this week.