Draft Show: On The Same Page With No. 10 Pick

Apr 23, 2021 at 06:00 PM
Kyle Youmans

FRISCO, Texas – As the 2021 NFL Draft fast approaches, the boards are built, the prospects have been scouted, and now comes the time to envision certain scenarios that could arise. Scouting departments and front offices around the league are coming together to find the best course of action for their particular organization, and so is The Draft Show.

With less than a week remaining until night one, Bryan Broaddus, Bucky Brooks, Dane Brugler and Kyle Youmans unveiled their seven-round predictions as to what direction the Cowboys will take during this year's draft. Unsurprisingly, there was a familiar face at the top of each analyst's board in Patrick Surtain. But following the selection of the Alabama cornerback, their paths strayed pretty far from one another. Check out the full drafts here:

Dane Brugler:

  • 1(10): Patrick Surtain II, CB (Alabama)
  • 2(44): Jevon Holland, S (Oregon)
  • 3(75): Milton Williams, DT (Louisiana Tech)
  • 3(99): D'Ante Smith, OT (East Carolina)
  • 4(115): Chauncey Golston, Edge (Iowa)
  • 4(138): Cameron McGrone, LB (Michigan)
  • 5(179): Tamorrion Terry, WR (Florida State)
  • 6(192): John Bates, TE (Boise State)
  • 6(227): William Sherman, IOL (Colorado)
  • 7(238): Kene Nwangwu, RB (Iowa State)

Bryan Broaddus:

  • 1(10): Patrick Surtain II, CB (Alabama)
  • 2(44): Trevon Moehrig, S (TCU)
  • 3(75): Dillon Radunz, OT (North Dakota State)
  • 3(99): Alim McNeill, DT (NC State)
  • 4(115): Charles Snowden, Edge (Virginia)
  • 4(138): Monty Rice, LB (Georgia)
  • 5(179): Jared Hocker, OG (Texas A&M)
  • 6(192): Jonathan Adams Jr., WR (Arkansas State)
  • 6(227): Deommodore Lenoir, CB (Oregon)
  • 7(238): Kary Vincent Jr., CB (LSU)

Bucky Brooks:

  • 1(10): Patrick Surtain II, CB (Alabama)
  • 2(44): Carlos Basham, Edge (Wake Forest)
  • 3(75): Chazz Surratt, LB (North Carolina)
  • 3(99): D'Ante Smith, OT (East Carolina)
  • 4(115): James Hudson, OT (Cincinnati)
  • 4(138): Shawn Wade, CB (Ohio State)
  • 5(179): Andre Cisco, S (Syracuse)
  • 6(192): Cade Johnson, WR (South Dakota State)
  • 6(227): Trade Up
  • 7(238): Trade Up

Kyle Youmans

  • 1(10): Patrick Surtain II, CB (Alabama)
  • 2(44): Elijah Molden, S (Washington)
  • 3(75): Jordan Smith, Edge (UAB)
  • 3(99): Jackson Carman, OT (Clemson)
  • 4(115): Milton Williams, DT (Louisiana Tech)
  • 4(138): Justin Hilliard, LB (Ohio State)
  • 5(179): Ian Book, QB (Notre Dame)
  • 6(192): Trade Up
  • 6(227): Trade Up
  • 7(238): Jalen Camp, WR (Georgia Tech)

Tuesday's edition of The Draft Show involved an entire hour of fan questions, which you can watch here:

You can also catch the entire Thursday episode, full explanations of the seven-round mock drafts and a sneak peek at Dane Brugler's Top 300 Big Board here:

Fans of The Draft Show can enter the Free To Play Draft Pick Challenge presented by DraftKings alongside the hosts for a chance to win two 2021 season tickets! Entry Period April 14-29, 2021, US residents, 21+. See Official Rules & submit your picks at https://united.dallascowboys.com/DraftPickChallenge/

