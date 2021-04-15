The Draft Show

Presented by

Draft Show: Down to 4 Names With No. 10 Pick?

Apr 15, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Youmans_Kyle-HS20
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

Draft-Show-Down-to-Four-Names-at-10-hero

FRISCO, Texas – We have now arrived at the part of the 2021 NFL Draft process where the question is asked, 'are you nervous yet?' And in a year as unique as this one for front offices and scouting departments around the league, the answer to the question could very well be a resounding 'yes.' There are just two weeks until draft day and there is still much to be decided with how the Cowboys, along with the rest of the league, will handle the incoming information.

This past week, prominent prospects like Caleb Farley, Greg Newsome, and Wyatt Davis have made their way to Indianapolis to complete physicals with NFL medical staffs. A process that normally takes place during the annual NFL Combine, but instead has to take place less than a month until draft night. Because of this, it's anticipated that unforeseen picks will be made as soon as the top five and will continue throughout the course of the weekend.

Because of this, the entire league is kept off-balance and guessing leading into the final week of April. Teams are cramming. Media is unsure. Fans are nervous. All of the buildup makes this some of the more memorable moments for those that spend their time around the draft, such as The Draft Show. Tuesday's edition of The Draft Show had a round-table discussion on potential late-round picks and how the new-age of NFL scouting is already being used here:

You can also catch the entire Thursday episode, and the crazy trade scenarios thrown out by Bryan Broaddus here:

Cowboys Angle: Are the Cowboys down to four names at 10?

Around this time of year, the media begins to get a pretty good idea of where an organization is leaning when it comes to their first-round selection. At the moment, it feels as if the Cowboys are seeing their realistic options dwindle down to a total of four names. Corners Patrick Surtain (Alabama) and Jaycee Horn (South Carolina), along with offensive talents like Kyle Pitts (Florida) and Rashawn Slater (Northwestern). Although, these are the favorites for the pick, there is still plenty of time for craziness to ensue and for the team to shift their thinking.

Greatest Debate: Is it realistic for a team to change their mind based on a pro day?

There is a lot of pressure on San Francisco with the third overall pick. Not only because of the haul they dished out to acquire the pick, but also because their window to win is continuously closing. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have to succeed with whoever they pick, especially if it is a quarterback. Up until the last couple of days, it was rumored that Alabama's Mac Jones was the plan at three. Prompting Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance to hold extra pro day workouts for the 49ers and other teams to attend. But Dane Brugler doesn't believe that should be enough to change the mindset over a prospect, while Bryan Broaddus thinks that a year like this puts extra weight on those workouts and how it could affect a team's decision.

Under the Radar Player: There will be late-round value on special teams aces.

Special teams coordinator, John Fassel, has already made his mark on the 2021 roster by the way of offseason signings and new faces in the special teams room. But is there room for such input when draft weekend comes around? With some of the more intriguing later prospects having extensive experience on special teams, that could certainly be the case if Dallas is looking to add names alongside C.J. Goodwin as the young aces. One of the prospects mentioned were Avery Williams from Boise State, a player with nine career special teams touchdowns as both a returner and as a defender (blocked punt for TD this season). Another was wide receiver Jalen Camp who would've broken the combine record for wide receiver bench press with 30 reps. A prospect that is raved about by coaches because of his work ethic and effort on special teams.

Next Week's Preview:

The cast shake-up of The Draft Show continues this Tuesday at 10am CT as David Helman, Jeff Cavanaugh, and Kevin 'KT' Turner join Kyle Youmans for a live first round mock draft. While Thursday's show features the trio of Bryan Broaddus, Dane Brugler, and Bucky Brooks as we get within a week of the NFL Draft on April 29th.

Related Content

news

Draft Show Recap: Is Parsons Back Into The Mix?

Check out two draft shows this week as we talk about "Doomsday" scenarios and if the Penn State linebacker is into the equation for No. 10 again.
news

Draft Show: Do Recent Draft Trades Help Cowboys?

A couple huge trades around the league caused a shake-up in the top 10. How does that impact the Cowboys at No. 10?
news

Draft Show: What's Next With CB Caleb Farley?

The Cowboys seem to have high interest in taking a cornerback early, even as high as No. 10. But how do things change after the latest injury news on a potential CB target?
news

Draft Show: FA Plan Putting Pressure On The Draft?

The Cowboys have always put a higher emphasis on the draft, but with the need to get better on defense, is their free-agent plan putting more pressure on having an elite draft in 2021?
news

Draft Show: Accept Or Avoid Knee-Jerk Reactions?

As the Cowboys look to build their team, should they copy other approaches or not all into the trap?
news

Draft Show: Can The Cowboys Acquire More Picks?

This week's draft shows focus on not only the players to pick, but how the Cowboys can perhaps get their hands on even more draft picks, involving multiple trades.
news

Draft Show: This Senior Bowl Has Extra Importance

Throughout the week, the hosts of The Draft Show have kept a scout's eye on the entire schedule of events and continues to evaluate a talented group of prospects that made the trip to Mobile.
news

Draft Show: Combine Changes, LB Value & More

We reflect on the Draft Show, dissecting the changes to the combine and the value of linebackers.
news

Draft Show: Curveball From The New Coordinator?

Tuesday's episode allowed Bryan Broaddus, Bucky Brooks, and David Helman to share their thoughts on the hiring and how Dan Quinn's resume, teaching ability, and personnel preferences may force the scouting department to switch gears quickly. 
news

Draft Show: Bama-LSU Among 3 Games To Watch

With the Draft Show kicking off this week, let's pick three games to watch on Saturday that have several prospects on both teams. 
news

Draft Show: Scouting 3 Games Filled With Prospects 

Before we fire up the Draft Show, let's look at three games on Saturday that have plenty of draft-worthy prospects, including one of the best QBs in the nation. 
Advertising