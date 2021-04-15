Draft Show: Down to 4 Names With No. 10 Pick?

Cowboys Angle: Are the Cowboys down to four names at 10?

Around this time of year, the media begins to get a pretty good idea of where an organization is leaning when it comes to their first-round selection. At the moment, it feels as if the Cowboys are seeing their realistic options dwindle down to a total of four names. Corners Patrick Surtain (Alabama) and Jaycee Horn (South Carolina), along with offensive talents like Kyle Pitts (Florida) and Rashawn Slater (Northwestern). Although, these are the favorites for the pick, there is still plenty of time for craziness to ensue and for the team to shift their thinking.

Greatest Debate: Is it realistic for a team to change their mind based on a pro day?

There is a lot of pressure on San Francisco with the third overall pick. Not only because of the haul they dished out to acquire the pick, but also because their window to win is continuously closing. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have to succeed with whoever they pick, especially if it is a quarterback. Up until the last couple of days, it was rumored that Alabama's Mac Jones was the plan at three. Prompting Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance to hold extra pro day workouts for the 49ers and other teams to attend. But Dane Brugler doesn't believe that should be enough to change the mindset over a prospect, while Bryan Broaddus thinks that a year like this puts extra weight on those workouts and how it could affect a team's decision.

Under the Radar Player: There will be late-round value on special teams aces.

Special teams coordinator, John Fassel, has already made his mark on the 2021 roster by the way of offseason signings and new faces in the special teams room. But is there room for such input when draft weekend comes around? With some of the more intriguing later prospects having extensive experience on special teams, that could certainly be the case if Dallas is looking to add names alongside C.J. Goodwin as the young aces. One of the prospects mentioned were Avery Williams from Boise State, a player with nine career special teams touchdowns as both a returner and as a defender (blocked punt for TD this season). Another was wide receiver Jalen Camp who would've broken the combine record for wide receiver bench press with 30 reps. A prospect that is raved about by coaches because of his work ethic and effort on special teams.

Next Week's Preview: