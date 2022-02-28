Draft Show: Favorable First Round For Cowboys?

INDIANAPOLIS — Pen throws and table pounds.
Two things that are likely to emerge inside a war room, a broadcast studio, or even the living room of NFL fans everywhere on draft weekend.
Personifying the frustration of either losing an opportunity at a talented collegiate prospect, or an unhappy gesture for who their team ended up with.
As we get deeper into the draft process, it seems more likely that the Dallas Cowboys will avoid the 'pen throw moments' because of how many intriguing players that could be available when their pick arrives at 24. But how likely is it that the board will be depleted for Dallas? The answer is not likely.
Multiple draft prospects have already emerged as potential targets for the Cowboys, even before the scouting combine gets underway this week. Tyler Linderbaum from Iowa, Nakobe Dean out of Georgia, and Texas A&M's Kenyon Green are the early favorites to find a star on their helmet next season.
However, with the uncertainty surrounding the first 23 picks in the draft, there is a chance that none of those names last until the Dallas pick. Even that though, could be a blessing in disguise.
Teams in the first round are likely to select premium positions like quarterback, offensive tackle, and edge rusher with their top selections. Which could then push several the other top players at linebacker, cornerback, wide receiver, down the draft board.
Washington, who holds the 11th pick, and Minnesota at 12, could each be in the market for a quarterback. Same to New Orleans at 18 and Pittsburgh at 20. It's possible that there are three or four quarterbacks still taken in the top 23 selections, even in a weaker class of gunslingers.
Multiple high-level edge rushers will be off the board early with Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), George Karlaftis (Purdue), and David Ojabo (Michigan) all have a great shot to move in front of Dallas. Along with three or four offensive tackles. So, what does that leave?
Well at the 24th selection, it's safe to say that one of the top wide receivers like Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave from Ohio State, will fall. So will other top cornerbacks like Trent McDuffie (Washington) and Roger McCreary (Auburn) that could pair well with Trevon Diggs in the future. Even the high-level Georgia defenders like defensive tackle Jordan Davis and edge rusher Quay Walker could be there.
The NFC East may shake some things up in the middle though, as one of the wild cards to keep an eye on is Philadelphia. They own the 15th, 16th, and 19th picks, and could either package those in a trade for a veteran quarterback or make those selections to build around what they already have. And based on their needs, they have many of the same targets as Dallas would have on their board.
All in all, unless the board falls perfectly in the wrong way for Dallas, there should be strong pieces available for them later in the first round. Maybe letting the chaos happen when you have a little more time to react, will limit the number of pens hurled across The Star in late April.
