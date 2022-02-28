The Draft Show

Presented by

Draft Show: Favorable First Round For Cowboys?

Feb 28, 2022 at 02:30 PM
Draft-Show--Favorable-First-Round-For-Cowboys-hero

INDIANAPOLIS Pen throws and table pounds.

Two things that are likely to emerge inside a war room, a broadcast studio, or even the living room of NFL fans everywhere on draft weekend.

Personifying the frustration of either losing an opportunity at a talented collegiate prospect, or an unhappy gesture for who their team ended up with.

As we get deeper into the draft process, it seems more likely that the Dallas Cowboys will avoid the 'pen throw moments' because of how many intriguing players that could be available when their pick arrives at 24. But how likely is it that the board will be depleted for Dallas? The answer is not likely.

Multiple draft prospects have already emerged as potential targets for the Cowboys, even before the scouting combine gets underway this week. Tyler Linderbaum from Iowa, Nakobe Dean out of Georgia, and Texas A&M's Kenyon Green are the early favorites to find a star on their helmet next season.

However, with the uncertainty surrounding the first 23 picks in the draft, there is a chance that none of those names last until the Dallas pick. Even that though, could be a blessing in disguise.

Teams in the first round are likely to select premium positions like quarterback, offensive tackle, and edge rusher with their top selections. Which could then push several the other top players at linebacker, cornerback, wide receiver, down the draft board.

Washington, who holds the 11th pick, and Minnesota at 12, could each be in the market for a quarterback. Same to New Orleans at 18 and Pittsburgh at 20. It's possible that there are three or four quarterbacks still taken in the top 23 selections, even in a weaker class of gunslingers.

Multiple high-level edge rushers will be off the board early with Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), George Karlaftis (Purdue), and David Ojabo (Michigan) all have a great shot to move in front of Dallas. Along with three or four offensive tackles. So, what does that leave?

Well at the 24th selection, it's safe to say that one of the top wide receivers like Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave from Ohio State, will fall. So will other top cornerbacks like Trent McDuffie (Washington) and Roger McCreary (Auburn) that could pair well with Trevon Diggs in the future. Even the high-level Georgia defenders like defensive tackle Jordan Davis and edge rusher Quay Walker could be there.

The NFC East may shake some things up in the middle though, as one of the wild cards to keep an eye on is Philadelphia. They own the 15th, 16th, and 19th picks, and could either package those in a trade for a veteran quarterback or make those selections to build around what they already have. And based on their needs, they have many of the same targets as Dallas would have on their board.

All in all, unless the board falls perfectly in the wrong way for Dallas, there should be strong pieces available for them later in the first round. Maybe letting the chaos happen when you have a little more time to react, will limit the number of pens hurled across The Star in late April.

For more on how the Cowboys could address their safety position this offseason, check out The Draft Show with Bryan Broaddus, Jeff Cavanaugh, Kyle Youmans, and David Helman. The latest episodes can be found HERE:

Related Content

news

Draft Show: Identifying The Under-the-Radar Needs

Offensive guard, offensive tackle, and edge rusher all have enough positional value to be taken in the first round and have enough prospects around that talent level in this class as well.
news

Draft Show: Right Time to Draft a Safety?

Recapping this week's Draft Show coverage centers on a position that never seems to get the top priority.
news

Draft Show: On The Same Page With No. 10 Pick

Unsurprisingly, there was a familiar face at the top of each analyst's board in Patrick Surtain. But following the selection of the Alabama cornerback, their paths strayed pretty far from one another. 
news

Draft Show: Down to 4 Names With No. 10 Pick?

We have now arrived at the part of the 2021 NFL Draft process where the question is asked, 'are you nervous yet?'
news

Draft Show Recap: Is Parsons Back Into The Mix?

Check out two draft shows this week as we talk about "Doomsday" scenarios and if the Penn State linebacker is into the equation for No. 10 again.
news

Draft Show: Do Recent Draft Trades Help Cowboys?

A couple huge trades around the league caused a shake-up in the top 10. How does that impact the Cowboys at No. 10?
news

Draft Show: What's Next With CB Caleb Farley?

The Cowboys seem to have high interest in taking a cornerback early, even as high as No. 10. But how do things change after the latest injury news on a potential CB target?
news

Draft Show: FA Plan Putting Pressure On The Draft?

The Cowboys have always put a higher emphasis on the draft, but with the need to get better on defense, is their free-agent plan putting more pressure on having an elite draft in 2021?
news

Draft Show: Accept Or Avoid Knee-Jerk Reactions?

As the Cowboys look to build their team, should they copy other approaches or not all into the trap?
news

Draft Show: Can The Cowboys Acquire More Picks?

This week's draft shows focus on not only the players to pick, but how the Cowboys can perhaps get their hands on even more draft picks, involving multiple trades.
news

Draft Show: This Senior Bowl Has Extra Importance

Throughout the week, the hosts of The Draft Show have kept a scout's eye on the entire schedule of events and continues to evaluate a talented group of prospects that made the trip to Mobile.
Advertising