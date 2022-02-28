Draft Show: Favorable First Round For Cowboys?

Well at the 24th selection, it's safe to say that one of the top wide receivers like Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave from Ohio State, will fall. So will other top cornerbacks like Trent McDuffie (Washington) and Roger McCreary (Auburn) that could pair well with Trevon Diggs in the future. Even the high-level Georgia defenders like defensive tackle Jordan Davis and edge rusher Quay Walker could be there.

The NFC East may shake some things up in the middle though, as one of the wild cards to keep an eye on is Philadelphia. They own the 15th, 16th, and 19th picks, and could either package those in a trade for a veteran quarterback or make those selections to build around what they already have. And based on their needs, they have many of the same targets as Dallas would have on their board.

All in all, unless the board falls perfectly in the wrong way for Dallas, there should be strong pieces available for them later in the first round. Maybe letting the chaos happen when you have a little more time to react, will limit the number of pens hurled across The Star in late April.