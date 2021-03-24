Draft Show: What's Next With CB Caleb Farley?

Greatest Debate: How far does Farley's stock fall after back surgery?

Along with the Farley news, comes the decision that teams have to make surrounding the top prospect. Just how much could this back injury linger into his professional career? Is there enough worry to knock his draft grade? Does the combination of an opt-out season and an offseason surgery require teams to worry even more about his durability? Farley has always deserved the top-prospect treatments in this draft class, but it certainly seems as both Patrick Surtain and Jaycee Horn have jumped the former CB1 without their own health concerns. With plenty of time until the draft, it will be interesting to see what teams decide to do when Farley slips to them somewhere on day one or two.

Cowboys Angle: Still thinking safety in the early rounds despite free agency?

It's been quite some time since the Cowboys have spent a first or second round pick on a safety, 2002 to be in fact. There are multiple safeties in the current draft class that are worthy of a premium pick, but Dallas' draft history and their recent moves in free agency suggest otherwise. The Cowboys have already signed Keanu Neal to provide some extra help in the secondary and are looking at other free agents like Malik Hooker and Damontae Kazee. These actions prompted David Helman to take the 'I'll believe it when I see it' mindset with safety and the draft. A thought process that he is certainly not alone in.

Under the Radar Player: Bryan was right on Notre Dame's Liam Eichenberg

One of the early questions with this draft class was just how deep the offensive tackle class is. Early on, it didn't look promising after the names of Penei Sewell (Oregon), Rashawn Slater (Northwestern), and Christian Darrisaw. But Bryan Broaddus saw through the smoke. Early in the draft process, Broaddus picked Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg out of the crowd even before his weekend down at the Senior Bowl. A solid week in Mobile partnered with the offseason reports from team-to-team have seen his grade rise from a borderline day two pick, to potentially sneaking into the first round.

