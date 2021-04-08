Draft Show Recap: Is Parsons Back Into The Mix?

Cowboys Angle: Is it likely for Dallas to even move up in the draft?

Much of the conversation of Dallas trading out of the 10th overall selection stems from wanting to stockpile multiple picks and potential late round prospects like Greg Newsome II (Northwestern) or Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame). But with the recent conversations surrounding owner and GM Jerry Jones and his interest in Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, there is growing intrigue around maybe trading up to get into the mix. All seven hosts of The Draft Show have mentioned just how much of a talent Pitts is, and just how many options he would give Kellen Moore and the Dallas offense.

Greatest Debate: Offense vs. Defense begins to ramp up

There is a legitimate chance that the Cowboys will have their pick of defensive players in the draft when their turn to pick arrives at 10th overall. A big reason for that, is that the top nine players in the draft all line up of the offensive side of the football. Chances are, Dallas will get a shot at the top two corners in the draft, Patrick Surtain (Alabama), Jaycee Horn (South Carolina) and likely the top edge rushers like Kwity Paye (Michigan) and Azeez Ojulari (Georgia) as well. But with all the offensive talent at the top of the board, there are plenty of conversations on whether Dallas will follow the 'Best Player Available' mindset. Right now, the need is on defense, but the best player available is likely to be on the offensive side. Thus, the raging debate among Cowboys fans and draft nuts everywhere.

Under the Radar Player: Micah Parsons is back among the names at 10.

Like it or not, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is being talked about again as a potential selection in the top 10. Parsons has seen his draft stock slowly slip over the past couple of months after the combination of character concerns and his 2020 opt-out have scouts wondering if he's worth a top selection. However, an extremely strong pro-day that featured a 4.36 40-yard dash to accompany his 6-foot-3, 246-pound frame, have scouts looking at him again. Parsons was thought to be a top-5 talent in this draft prior to his opt-out.

Next Week's Preview: