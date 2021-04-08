Draft Show Recap: Is Parsons Back Into The Mix?

FRISCO, Texas – Through all the years, the NFL Draft serves as an annual reminder that no matter how much planning is involved, nothing ever works out at planned. In fact, the draft will straight up laugh at the plans you have. That is obviously the case for draft night, but it can also begin in the weeks leading in. For example, the San Francisco 49ers are currently holding the rest of the league in a standstill by releasing rumors surrounding the option of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones being the pick at third overall.
Even the Falcons sitting one spot behind the 49ers, have to wait on San Francisco to make their selection before they can accurately shop the fourth overall selection to a team that wants to jump and grab a quarterback. Those teams specifically are going to avoid spending massive amounts of draft capitol to jump into the top five, especially when they are unsure on which quarterback will be available.
This situation not only makes things tougher for teams to move, it makes it harder for teams to predict what exactly will happen when draft night arrives and where each of their favorite prospects are going to land. Which is why teams that pick later in the top 10, much like the Dallas Cowboys, have to be ready for anything to happen and for the top players on their board to be completely wiped out. Tuesday's edition of The Draft Show elaborates on what could happen from a Dallas 'doomsday scenario' here*:*
Cowboys Angle: Is it likely for Dallas to even move up in the draft?
Much of the conversation of Dallas trading out of the 10th overall selection stems from wanting to stockpile multiple picks and potential late round prospects like Greg Newsome II (Northwestern) or Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame). But with the recent conversations surrounding owner and GM Jerry Jones and his interest in Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, there is growing intrigue around maybe trading up to get into the mix. All seven hosts of The Draft Show have mentioned just how much of a talent Pitts is, and just how many options he would give Kellen Moore and the Dallas offense.
Greatest Debate: Offense vs. Defense begins to ramp up
There is a legitimate chance that the Cowboys will have their pick of defensive players in the draft when their turn to pick arrives at 10th overall. A big reason for that, is that the top nine players in the draft all line up of the offensive side of the football. Chances are, Dallas will get a shot at the top two corners in the draft, Patrick Surtain (Alabama), Jaycee Horn (South Carolina) and likely the top edge rushers like Kwity Paye (Michigan) and Azeez Ojulari (Georgia) as well. But with all the offensive talent at the top of the board, there are plenty of conversations on whether Dallas will follow the 'Best Player Available' mindset. Right now, the need is on defense, but the best player available is likely to be on the offensive side. Thus, the raging debate among Cowboys fans and draft nuts everywhere.
Under the Radar Player: Micah Parsons is back among the names at 10.
Like it or not, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is being talked about again as a potential selection in the top 10. Parsons has seen his draft stock slowly slip over the past couple of months after the combination of character concerns and his 2020 opt-out have scouts wondering if he's worth a top selection. However, an extremely strong pro-day that featured a 4.36 40-yard dash to accompany his 6-foot-3, 246-pound frame, have scouts looking at him again. Parsons was thought to be a top-5 talent in this draft prior to his opt-out.
Next Week's Preview:
The cast shake-up of The Draft Show continues this Tuesday at 10am CT as Bucky Brooks, Jeff Cavanaugh, and Kevin 'KT' Turner join Kyle Youmans for the battle that everyone has been waiting for. Bucky and Jeff finally face off on a couple of prospects they think very differently about. Thursday's show features the trio of Bryan Broaddus, Dane Brugler, and David Helman as we get within two weeks of the NFL Draft on April 29th.