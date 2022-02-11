The Draft Show

Presented by

Draft Show: Right Time to Draft a Safety?

Feb 11, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Youmans_Kyle-HS20
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

Draft-Show--Right-Time-to-Draft-a-Safety-hero
AP Photo/Gary McCullough

_Editor's Note: It never seems too early to talk about the draft. Twice a week on DallasCowboys.com, the crew gets in the studio for the "Draft Show" to discuss about a variety of players and positions and how they might relate to the Cowboys, who have the No. 24 overall pick. This week, much of the draft topics include a position that never seems to get top priority. _

FRISCO, Texas – "I'll believe it when I see it."

It's a common statement heard around the NFL Draft process when the discussion of an early-round safety emerges.

For good reason too, since the Cowboys front office hasn't taken a safety in the first two rounds since 2002 (Roy Williams), a safety in the first three rounds since 2013 (J.J. Wilcox), or one at all since they took Donovan Wilson in 2019.

All of this to say, it may not be historically fruitful to think Dallas could use their precious draft capitol on a player backing up the defense. But there are signs this year could be different.

There are plenty of questions surrounding the safety position and the severe lack of returning players at the position. Who, if any, out of Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, or Damontae Kazee will return after testing the free agent market this offseason? Is there confidence in Donovan Wilson and Isreal Mukuamu to carry the load with a couple patchwork pieces added in free agency and a limited budget?

The fact of the matter is - the easiest way to add talent at the position will be through the NFL Draft. And it happens to be a class with talent that lines up well with where Dallas will be making their selections. Along with a coaching staff that values the safety position more than others in the past.

  • Outside of Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, who is widely known as the top safety in the class, there should be a legitimate opportunity for Dallas to have their pick of the other starting caliber safeties at 24 overall and in the second round.
  • Penn State's Jaquan Brisker will most likely be at the top of that list. A freakish-athlete who took the Big Ten schedule in stride after transferring from the JUCO ranks and a player that could fit perfectly over the top of a Dan Quinn defense. Other names include Daxton Hill (Michigan) and Lewis Cine (Georgia) who will most likely be available at 24, but tough to find at 56.
  • However, the list grows more interesting as the draft gets deeper. So even if Dallas were to address other needs in the first round, or maybe even the second, there could be prospects like Verone McKinley III (Oregon), Smoke Monday (Auburn), and Jalen Pitre (Baylor) that could come in and instantly be starters.

Even with all the talent in a deep class of safeties, some may think the stars would have to align for Dallas to use high draft picks on the safety position. But based off the scenario, and the new faces around the war room, those stars may already be getting in place. This could finally be the year.

For more on how the Cowboys could address their safety position this offseason, check out The Draft Show with Bryan Broaddus, Jeff Cavanaugh, Kyle Youmans, and David Helman. The latest episodes can be found HERE:

Related Content

news

Draft Show: On The Same Page With No. 10 Pick

Unsurprisingly, there was a familiar face at the top of each analyst's board in Patrick Surtain. But following the selection of the Alabama cornerback, their paths strayed pretty far from one another. 
news

Draft Show: Down to 4 Names With No. 10 Pick?

We have now arrived at the part of the 2021 NFL Draft process where the question is asked, 'are you nervous yet?'
news

Draft Show Recap: Is Parsons Back Into The Mix?

Check out two draft shows this week as we talk about "Doomsday" scenarios and if the Penn State linebacker is into the equation for No. 10 again.
news

Draft Show: Do Recent Draft Trades Help Cowboys?

A couple huge trades around the league caused a shake-up in the top 10. How does that impact the Cowboys at No. 10?
news

Draft Show: What's Next With CB Caleb Farley?

The Cowboys seem to have high interest in taking a cornerback early, even as high as No. 10. But how do things change after the latest injury news on a potential CB target?
news

Draft Show: FA Plan Putting Pressure On The Draft?

The Cowboys have always put a higher emphasis on the draft, but with the need to get better on defense, is their free-agent plan putting more pressure on having an elite draft in 2021?
news

Draft Show: Accept Or Avoid Knee-Jerk Reactions?

As the Cowboys look to build their team, should they copy other approaches or not all into the trap?
news

Draft Show: Can The Cowboys Acquire More Picks?

This week's draft shows focus on not only the players to pick, but how the Cowboys can perhaps get their hands on even more draft picks, involving multiple trades.
news

Draft Show: This Senior Bowl Has Extra Importance

Throughout the week, the hosts of The Draft Show have kept a scout's eye on the entire schedule of events and continues to evaluate a talented group of prospects that made the trip to Mobile.
news

Draft Show: Combine Changes, LB Value & More

We reflect on the Draft Show, dissecting the changes to the combine and the value of linebackers.
news

Draft Show: Curveball From The New Coordinator?

Tuesday's episode allowed Bryan Broaddus, Bucky Brooks, and David Helman to share their thoughts on the hiring and how Dan Quinn's resume, teaching ability, and personnel preferences may force the scouting department to switch gears quickly. 
Advertising