Draft Show: Do Recent Draft Trades Help Cowboys?

FRISCO, Texas – Just a month until the NFL Draft, the real interests of front offices around the league begin to show. Rumors that were previously unheard of begin to surface. Teams start looking at ways to position themselves in the prime spot to take advantage of the chaos that is guaranteed to happen throughout the weekend. This past week was no different as the league witnessed a huge shake-up in the top 10 involving the 49ers, Eagles and Dolphins.
The first move was made by Miami who originally held the No. 3 pick in the draft before dealing it to San Francisco for the 12th overall pick, two first-round picks, and a 2022 third-round pick. Much of the league, and anyone who covers the draft, believe that the 49ers are positioning themselves for one of the top quarterbacks in the draft such as Trey Lance, Justin Fields, or Mac Jones. Meanwhile, after moving down to 12th, the Dolphins wanted a chance to get back inside the top 10 and elected to use their bevy of first-round picks to do so.
They found a dancing partner with the Eagles at No. 6 overall and traded a 2022 first-round pick along with the 123rd pick in this year's draft to do so. Philadelphia was also rumored to want Miami's original pick at No. 3, but only if BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was going to be there, which is far from a guarantee.
But how do the moves directly affect the Cowboys? Tuesday's edition of The Draft Show debates here:
Cowboys Angle: How could the recent moves change the Cowboys' draft plans?
Originally slated as the second team out of the NFC East to pick in this year's draft, the Cowboys now lead off the division's selections and start a run of three straight rivals picking from 10 to 12. It was widely believed that Philadelphia would have targeted a high-end pass catcher at their slot in the top 10 and would've likely netted a player like Florida's Kyle Pitts or LSU's Ja'Marr Chase. But now, as the strategy may stay the same, they'll have to settle for players like Alabama's DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle who are likely to slip out of the Top 10. Which, if you ask the Cowboys secondary, could be a massive win.
Greatest Debate: Is Mac Jones really the reason the 49ers moved up to third overall?
There recently have been many connected parties around the draft world that have mentioned the possibility of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones to be selected by San Francisco with the third overall pick. However, to some of those that have studied the draft like Bryan Broaddus and Jeff Cavanaugh, the Crimson Tide gunslinger shouldn't even be in the conversation. Dane Brugler argued that if the top quarterbacks were compared in just accuracy and decision-making, Jones could be considered as the best in the group. Meaning the idea isn't as crazy as it seems.
Under the Radar Player: Jaelan Phillips reminds Brugler of the Bosa brothers
Miami's pro day was a roller-coaster ride for Hurricane prospects as Gregory Rousseau may have seen his first-round draft stock tank into the second or the third round. Meanwhile, fellow edge rusher Jaelan Phillips may have solidified his Day 1 potential. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman stole the show with a 4.56 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical jump. Phillips, who was previously overlooked in the class of edge rushers, has really climbed boards over the last few weeks.
Thursday Preview: Who needs some extra attention?
The cast shake-up of The Draft Show continues this Thursday at 10 a.m. CT as Bucky Brooks, David Helman, and Kevin 'KT' Turner join Kyle Youmans to discuss some of the best players in the draft that don't get as much love as they should. Also, as Pro Days around the country continue to shift the landscape of the draft, how does it shape the minds of The Draft Show's analysts?