Draft Show: Do Recent Draft Trades Help Cowboys?

Cowboys Angle: How could the recent moves change the Cowboys' draft plans?

Originally slated as the second team out of the NFC East to pick in this year's draft, the Cowboys now lead off the division's selections and start a run of three straight rivals picking from 10 to 12. It was widely believed that Philadelphia would have targeted a high-end pass catcher at their slot in the top 10 and would've likely netted a player like Florida's Kyle Pitts or LSU's Ja'Marr Chase. But now, as the strategy may stay the same, they'll have to settle for players like Alabama's DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle who are likely to slip out of the Top 10. Which, if you ask the Cowboys secondary, could be a massive win.

Greatest Debate: Is Mac Jones really the reason the 49ers moved up to third overall?

There recently have been many connected parties around the draft world that have mentioned the possibility of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones to be selected by San Francisco with the third overall pick. However, to some of those that have studied the draft like Bryan Broaddus and Jeff Cavanaugh, the Crimson Tide gunslinger shouldn't even be in the conversation. Dane Brugler argued that if the top quarterbacks were compared in just accuracy and decision-making, Jones could be considered as the best in the group. Meaning the idea isn't as crazy as it seems.

Under the Radar Player: Jaelan Phillips reminds Brugler of the Bosa brothers

Miami's pro day was a roller-coaster ride for Hurricane prospects as Gregory Rousseau may have seen his first-round draft stock tank into the second or the third round. Meanwhile, fellow edge rusher Jaelan Phillips may have solidified his Day 1 potential. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman stole the show with a 4.56 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical jump. Phillips, who was previously overlooked in the class of edge rushers, has really climbed boards over the last few weeks.

Thursday Preview: Who needs some extra attention?