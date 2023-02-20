Draft Show: RB in 1st Round? Here's 2 Real Options

FRISCO, Texas – Every year the draft process will make household names out of prospects that could be available for the Dallas Cowboys, even if they don't end up with a star on their helmet. K'Lavon Chaisson, Rashon Slater, Patrick Surtain II, Kenyon Green, and Zion Johnson have all been names made recognizable because of their near misses with Dallas.

But when there's smoke, there's fire.

This week on The Draft Show, Bryan Broaddus and Dane Brugler combine to provide detailed scouting reports on some of the early draft potentials on Wednesday's show. While Bobby Belt, Iisha Morrison each give their opinions on what direction Dallas could go in April.