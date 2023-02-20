Draft Show: RB in 1st Round? Here's 2 Real Options

The Draft Show

FRISCO, Texas – Every year the draft process will make household names out of prospects that could be available for the Dallas Cowboys, even if they don't end up with a star on their helmet. K'Lavon Chaisson, Rashon Slater, Patrick Surtain II, Kenyon Green, and Zion Johnson have all been names made recognizable because of their near misses with Dallas.

But when there's smoke, there's fire.

This week on The Draft Show, Bryan Broaddus and Dane Brugler combine to provide detailed scouting reports on some of the early draft potentials on Wednesday's show. While Bobby Belt, Iisha Morrison each give their opinions on what direction Dallas could go in April.

Here are some of the other topics of conversation between the crew as we inch closer to the NFL Combine and more of the 2023 NFL Draft process.

  • As the draft process goes along, names will begin to emerge as potential fits for the Cowboys. One of the early names is Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence (OL), who could fit as a first-round talent to select at 26. Dane and Bryan debate how he could impress as a strong interior lineman but may have some setbacks with speed and footwork.
  • Would a cornerback be in play at 26 as well? It's likely that Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) and Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) will go far before the Cowboys are on the clock. However, talented corners like Cam Smith (South Carolina), Deonte Banks (Maryland), and Devon Witherspoon (Illinois) could work their way into contention towards the end of the first round.
  • There are already several draft experts across the country pinning a running back to Dallas in the first round because of the possible changes in the backfield this offseason. The two most likely prospects include Bijan Robinson (Texas) and Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama). Who could be more impressive in the Dallas offense and how could that fit change with offseason additions?
  • With so much time between now and the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27th, there is so much that could change from a roster building standpoint. Teams are still able to add free agents and fill holes on their roster even before the draft begins. How can Dallas change their entire draft strategy with some additions over the next few months and could this year's strategy change from recent years?
  • Additionally, there are so many directions that Dallas could go with their first-round selection this season. So how could that affect the second round of the draft and what type of pairings could come from it? The crew looked through some possible scenarios and made the decision on what directions could lead the Cowboys to a better draft class. The answer may surprise you.

For more on how the Cowboys could line up their draft strategy and how it could change this offseason, check out The Draft Show with Bryan Broaddus, Bobby Belt, Iisha Morrison, and Kyle Youmans. The latest episodes can be found HERE:

