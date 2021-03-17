Draft Show: FA Plan Putting Pressure On The Draft?

Cowboys Angle: Is Will McClay's top talent in the professional scouting side?

The Draft Show's Bryan Broaddus believes that Will McClay has an extra chip on his shoulder after the 2020 offseason. With his past experiences around McClay, Broaddus thinks the Cowboys Vice President of Player Personnel is better suited and more involved with the professional scouting department than he is with the collegiate side. Last year was a poor year for the pro scouts with additions like Dontari Poe, Daryl Worley, and HaHa Clinton-Dix that never made the impacts expected on the field. Because of this, McClay and staff have some added pressure to get it right in 2021, despite the luxury of leaning on the success of last year's draft.

Greatest Debate: Is offensive tackle a position that can be patient with?

Both Bucky Brooks and Kyle Youmans have been vocal about wanting to spend a premium pick on offensive tackle, because of how hard it is to find a good one at a young age. However, with the state of the defense being the way it is, the question on waiting for a tackle has to be asked. Both sides, drafting defense early and drafting tackle early, have a point and there's really no way to go wrong as long as a quality player is picked. However, it will continue to be a debate until the pick is made at tenth overall on April 29th.

Under the Radar Player: The depth of the defensive tackle class

Defensive Tackle is arguably one of the weakest position groups in the 2021 NFL Draft. But Bryan Broaddus says not so fast. As he's jumping into the film, there may not be the top prospect that we've seen in year's past, but behind Alabama's Christian Barmore, there are a bunch of potential starters in the second and third rounds. Players like Alim McNeill (NC State), Daviyon Nixon (Iowa), and Tommy Togai (Ohio State) all have starting potential that bring up the depth of the position group as a whole.

