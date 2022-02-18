Draft Show: Identifying The Under-the-Radar Needs

Editor's Note: It never seems too early to talk about the draft. Twice a week on DallasCowboys.com, the crew gets in the studio for the "Draft Show" to discuss about a variety of players and positions and how they might relate to the Cowboys, who have the No. 24 overall pick. This week, much of the draft topics include players who could be later round options depending on what happens with the 24thselection.

FRISCO, Texas – There is no such thing as a perfect plan entering the NFL Draft.

Every season, all 32 teams have an idea of how the draft will work out and what prospects could fill the glaring needs that are on their rosters. This year is no different and, if anything, is more unpredictable than ever before.

With under 70 days remaining until the draft gets underway in Las Vegas on April 28, there is a list of only 10-12 players deep that would not be available for the Cowboys around pick 24. Some of those names include edge rushers Aiden Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), along with a couple of offensive tackles and a few quarterbacks.

But as everyone knows, even some of those names are likely to take a tumble when draft day rolls around. Which is why there are always later-round options that address some under-the-radar needs that may be ignored in the first round.

Let's assume that Dallas would address their biggest positional needs in the first, in a draft that just happens to be filled with talent in those positions.

Offensive guard, offensive tackle, and edge rusher all have enough positional value to be taken in the first round and have enough prospects around that talent level in this class as well.