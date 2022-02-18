Draft Show: Identifying The Under-the-Radar Needs

The Draft Show

Editor's Note: It never seems too early to talk about the draft. Twice a week on DallasCowboys.com, the crew gets in the studio for the "Draft Show" to discuss about a variety of players and positions and how they might relate to the Cowboys, who have the No. 24 overall pick. This week, much of the draft topics include players who could be later round options depending on what happens with the 24thselection.

FRISCO, Texas – There is no such thing as a perfect plan entering the NFL Draft.

Every season, all 32 teams have an idea of how the draft will work out and what prospects could fill the glaring needs that are on their rosters. This year is no different and, if anything, is more unpredictable than ever before.

With under 70 days remaining until the draft gets underway in Las Vegas on April 28, there is a list of only 10-12 players deep that would not be available for the Cowboys around pick 24. Some of those names include edge rushers Aiden Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), along with a couple of offensive tackles and a few quarterbacks.

But as everyone knows, even some of those names are likely to take a tumble when draft day rolls around. Which is why there are always later-round options that address some under-the-radar needs that may be ignored in the first round.

Let's assume that Dallas would address their biggest positional needs in the first, in a draft that just happens to be filled with talent in those positions.

Offensive guard, offensive tackle, and edge rusher all have enough positional value to be taken in the first round and have enough prospects around that talent level in this class as well.

  • If Dallas were to address those options early, drafting a defensive tackle to stop the run may be the next position up. UConn's Travis Jones and Alabama's Phidarian Mathis each could slot in perfectly with the mid-50's, locking in another big-bodied run defender that could pair with the duo of Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa.
  • Should they lose some of their wide receiver talent this offseason, due to expiring contracts and other factors, the second and third round could be a sweet spot for pass-catchers as well. Cincinnati's lengthy Alec Pierce showed up at the Senior Bowl in Mobile and could intrigue as a deep-threat receiver that could add to the Dallas passing attack. If a shifty, possession receiver is needed, Skyy Moore (Western Michigan) could fill that void and play in the slot for Kellen Moore.
  • Lastly, a middle linebacker to play alongside Micah Parsons could be an option on day two, should the right players become available. Christian Harris (Alabama) and Darrian Beavers (Cincinnati) could be the most natural fits into a role like that regardless, due to the more outside linebacker fits of top prospects Devin Lloyd (Utah) and Nakobe Dean (Georgia). Both Harris and Beavers have an opportunity to be available for Dallas on the second round while Lloyd and Dean may not even be options at 24.
  • The excitement around the Cowboys' second and third round picks is growing, because of the potential that lies on day two. Nothing is certain, but Dallas should have a shot as adding some legitimate talent in April.
  • For more on how the Cowboys could address their safety position this offseason, check out The Draft Show with Bryan Broaddus, Jeff Cavanaugh, Kyle Youmans, and David Helman. The latest episodes can be found HERE:

