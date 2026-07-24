Mailbag: Bringing World Cup Passion to NFL?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

We saw such passion from fans during the recent World Cup with constant singing, chanting and general cheering throughout every game. It looked like everyone was having such fun. Do you think the NFL, and in particular Cowboys fans, can ever reach that level of enthusiasm on game days? – Matthew Rodriguez*/San Antonio, TX*

Nick: Honestly, if the Cowboys and every other NFL team played preseason games for three straight years and then every fourth year, played just a handful of games to decide the Super Bowl winner, which was played every four years ... then yes I think you'd say that kind of passion.

But it's just different. All the way around, it's completely different so I don't think it's even something you can compare. When you think about some of these countries that participated - this is really the biggest athletic event in recent years. To compare, the NFL puts that kind of event on every single week across the country.

Now, I was fortunate to go to one of the World Cup games and it was amazing - in its own way. I'm not dismissing the excitement of the game by any means. And yes, I got into the entire tournament, finding myself nervous watching Penalty Kicks between Croatia and Australia - standing in my living room. It was super exciting but I think you have to remember that the NFL puts on this kind of show all the time.