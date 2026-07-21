Mailbag: Three 1,000-yard receivers possible?

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With defenses undoubtedly trying to find a way to slow down George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb this season, do you see a real possibility for Ryan Flournoy to get more opportunities and each of these three guys reaching 1,000 yards receiving this year? – John Beckley*/Chesapeake, VA*
Kurt: Only five teams in NFL history have produced three 1,000-yard pass catchers in a season: San Diego (1980), Washington (1989), Atlanta (1995), Indianapolis (2004) and Arizona (2008). The Cowboys almost turned the trick in 2012 when Dez Bryant (1,382) and Jason Witten (1,039) topped the mark, but Miles Austin came up just short (943). Still, that was one of only 12 times a club has enjoyed three players with 900 receiving yards.
But honestly, outside of Lamb and Pickens, I don't think Flournoy, or anyone else on the team for that matter, will also reach 1,000 receiving yards in 2026. The Cowboys have two of the best wideouts in the game, so why wouldn't Dak Prescott try to put the ball in their hands as much as possible? Sure, getting others involved is good to a degree, as you want to keep defenses guessing, but Flournoy had 40 catches for 475 yards last season. Do you give him 30 to 40 additional targets that could have gone to your two Pro Bowlers instead?
Would you lessen the load of your security blanket underneath, Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson, who had 82 catches in 2025? How about Javonte Williams? He grabbed another 35 passes. Or would you try fewer handoffs, cutting back from his 252 rushing attempts?
As the old saying goes, there are only so many balls to go around. If you're going to change things up, do it in a variety of ways, not focus on a third guy. And do so while giving those top two game-changers every opportunity to do what they do best.
Nick: Honestly, I hope not. Is it possible, sure it's possible, I just hope it doesn't happen. I really don't think it's conducive to winning. The Cowboys have never had three 1,000-yard receivers in a season, with the only close-call occurring in 2012, and that seems a little different because one of them was Jason Witten.
What you're asking is if Ryan Flournoy gets enough touches where he can factor into the 1,000-yard club. I think if that happens, the Cowboys won't be a very good team in 2026. Maybe not a bad team because they're obviously moving the ball around, but it would seem to be the recipe for a team always trailing and having to pass the ball around to get back in the game. I know this, that 2012 season in which the Cowboys had three receivers over 900 yards, the leading rusher was DeMarco Murray with 663 yards and the team finished 8-8.
I would like to see those extra yards go to the running backs, meaning the Cowboys are "running" out the clock and on more of a winning side. I know there are exceptions to the rule, but I would imagine that 1,000 yards out of Flournoy, CeeDee and Pickens isn't ultimately a good thing. Don't forget, Alvin Harper was one of the best No. 2 receivers in the NFL and a huge part of the offense and he never went over 821 yards in a season. So Flournoy can be a difference-maker without having a huge stat line in the process.
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