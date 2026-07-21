Mailbag: Three 1,000-yard receivers possible?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

With defenses undoubtedly trying to find a way to slow down George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb this season, do you see a real possibility for Ryan Flournoy to get more opportunities and each of these three guys reaching 1,000 yards receiving this year? – John Beckley*/Chesapeake, VA*

Kurt: Only five teams in NFL history have produced three 1,000-yard pass catchers in a season: San Diego (1980), Washington (1989), Atlanta (1995), Indianapolis (2004) and Arizona (2008). The Cowboys almost turned the trick in 2012 when Dez Bryant (1,382) and Jason Witten (1,039) topped the mark, but Miles Austin came up just short (943). Still, that was one of only 12 times a club has enjoyed three players with 900 receiving yards.

But honestly, outside of Lamb and Pickens, I don't think Flournoy, or anyone else on the team for that matter, will also reach 1,000 receiving yards in 2026. The Cowboys have two of the best wideouts in the game, so why wouldn't Dak Prescott try to put the ball in their hands as much as possible? Sure, getting others involved is good to a degree, as you want to keep defenses guessing, but Flournoy had 40 catches for 475 yards last season. Do you give him 30 to 40 additional targets that could have gone to your two Pro Bowlers instead?

Would you lessen the load of your security blanket underneath, Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson, who had 82 catches in 2025? How about Javonte Williams? He grabbed another 35 passes. Or would you try fewer handoffs, cutting back from his 252 rushing attempts?