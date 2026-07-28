Mailbag: Who do you want to see make plays?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Is there a certain player who you want to see make some plays when the pads come on? We all know what Caleb Downs is going to do, but is there anyone else? And it doesn't have to be just the rookies. – Matthew Friday*/Broken Arrow, OK*

Kurt: We definitely can't leave out Downs, right? I think we're all excited to see what kind of player he's going to be. There are a heap of expectations on the shoulders of this kid, so everyone is looking forward to his training camp debut, including his teammates.

As far as others, among the rookies there is Malachi Lawrence, the second first-round pick, and Jaishawn Barham, a third-rounder who seems to be getting some buzz. Having both these guys step right in during their first year would go a long way toward improving the defense.

In taking a peek at the veterans, I think Shavon Revel enters his second campaign with big hopes, especially after his rookie season was stalled due to his knee injury. This is another player the Cowboys need to make an impact for Christian Parker. From young to old, you also have Rashan Gary. He's a veteran with plenty of skins on the wall, and he has been seen as a big addition to this defense. Seeing just how much of an impact he can have with the team, both on the field and off, will be interesting to track.