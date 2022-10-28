Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Bears

The Cowboys are looking to get to 6-2 heading into the bye week, but first, they've got to get past the Bears, who are coming off an impressive road win at New England.

How will the Cowboys run the ball against the Bears with their injury concerns? How will the Bears run the ball, considering they're the best in the NFL when it comes to the ground game.

The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their 'gut feeling' for Sunday's matchup at AT&T Stadium.

Patrik Walker: Justin Fields just reminded the entire football world of how dangerous he can be when things are going his way offensively, especially when he takes off with the ball in his hands. He and the two-headed threat in the backfield of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert (and wideout Dante Pettis) racked up 241 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the 33-14 beatdown of the New England Patriots - a ground attack that must be respected at all costs.

That said, the Fields still hasn't shown he can win an NFL game with his arm, nor does he have the receiving weapons to do it, and he's also going against the No. 1 pass rush in the league (29 sacks) and a secondary with sticky hands led by Trevon Diggs, which means the Cowboys need only see newly-acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins be the stone wall in the middle to allow Micah Parsons and Co. to tee off; and I believe it'll happen with Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense utilizing their own rushing attack to exploit the similar defensive weakness of Chicago. 27-10, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: This game isn't too different than the Lions game last Sunday. I think the Bears can present some problems to this team if the Cowboys have another slow start. I think Chicago has a better offense because the quarterback is another runner. Let's not forget the Lions were missing Swift, who could've given the defense more issues. Justin Fields must be forced into a thrower for the Cowboys to have some success. I truly believe this point – if the Cowboys don't get any turnovers, they'll lose this game. But, the Cowboys will get some turnovers – maybe two or three – and it'll be enough for them to take control of the game. As for my game-day predictions, I'll take a touchdown for Malik Davis, an interception by Donovan Wilson and another 30+ yard play from KaVontae Turpin. Add it all together and the Cowboys pull away for a 27-16 win.

Hailey Sutton: No Zeke? Might be an issue initially but Tony Pollard has stepped up to the plate before, and this game on Sunday will be the perfect opportunity for to take advantage of the NFL's 29th worst defense if Ezekiel Elliott can't go. Elsewhere on the offense, I'm expecting things to go a little better from Dak's perspective – no more "rust" so I'd like to see an MG13 touchdown and keep the tight ends involved. If the defense continues to fire on all cylinders, I expect the Cowboys to go into the bye 6-2 with a 23-13 win over the Bears.

Mickey Spagnola: Dak Prescott has a game under his belt after missing the previous five, three full practices this week and only a second week of working with wide receiver Michael Gallup this year. This will make an immeasurable difference in this offense's ability to move the football and score points, even if this is a stout Chicago defense. The Cowboys will score their highest total of points so far this season, meaning more than the 25 they scored in the win over Washington. So will go out on a limb and say they will somehow score 26, in a 26-17 victory over a much-improving Bears team.