Gut Feeling

Presented by

Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Lions

Oct 21, 2022 at 03:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Gut-Feeling-DETvsDAL-hero

Most games usually have a ton of storylines attached to it. But there's really only one for this game: the return of Dak Prescott.

Sure, the Lions will bring in a former Cowboys player in Dan Campbell as their coach. They've got a high-powered offense for a team that is only 1-4, but at the end of the day, it's all about how Dak plays in his return.

The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their 'gut feeling' for Sunday's matchup at AT&T Stadium.

Patrik Walker: You can call it a trap game if you like, but I fail to see how it would be one. This isn't like the 2021 season when the Cowboys were on a six-game win streak before losing to a visiting Broncos club that had a solid defense. It's a team in Dallas that is only days removed from dropping a gut-wrencher to the hated Eagles in Philadelphia and on prime time, and they've had an angry energy every single day since.

And, in comparing them to the Broncos, this Lions team has a defense that is far worse by every measurable standard and that gives Dak Prescott a better chance at hitting the ground running in his return from injury, along with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard literally doing that very thing: hit the ground running against a porous run defense from Detroit. Follow that formula and task the defense with cleaning up the errors from a week ago and a potentially high-scoring Lions offense can be shut down for a second consecutive game; leaving Prescott to pick the remaining meat from their bones. 27-10, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: All week long, I've predicted this game to be a little closer than most people think. The official line is around 7 points, with the Cowboys favored. But I'm still seeing a little closer game than that. But this game is going to come down to how the first quarter is played. If the Cowboys can avoid any rust from Dak Prescott and get off to a good start, the Lions might be in trouble. They won't be able to stick to the run like they'll want to. The last thing they want is Micah Parsons teeing off on Jared Goff. I see the Lions coming in with Dan Campbell and playing good football for a while. Eventually, the Cowboys will pull away. I've got two new players scoring touchdowns this week – maybe Dalton Schultz and hmm.. why not KaVontae Turpin? This seems like a game in which Turpin finally gets one to the house, one way or another. I've got it being close, but the Cowboys are the better team and they'll win it, 28-23.

Hailey Sutton: I think Sunday's matchup has the recipe for a trap game – starting quarterback coming back from injury after a loss to a divisional rival, while playing host to a team that has struggled to keep opposing offenses from scoring this season and as of late, not been considered a threat in the NFL. BUT, I also think the bigger opportunity here is for the Cowboys to show what they're made of. Cooper Rush laid the foundation, and now it's up to Dak to come back and command the offense like we know he can. He's got the tools – Michael Gallup is back in action, CeeDee Lamb finding his stride at WR1 plus a veteran running game that's also found ways to be impactful this season. His last time out, Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns, and has never lost the Lions in his career. I'm expecting a big game for Dak in his return, and I think this will be a big win for Dallas, both on the scoreboard and for morale. Give me Dallas 35-10.

Mickey Spagnola: Not going to let Detroit's 1-4 record influence my thoughts on this game, since this team very well could be 4-1. Nor allowing the Lions' 29-0 loss to New England in their most recent game cloud my opinion, since head coach Dan Campbell turned into Dan Gamble in that game, going for it on six fourth down attempts – all failures – with four of those in definite field-goal range when might have totaled 12 points, and one of those failures turning into a sack/fumble/TD return. Having said that, and knowing Detroit's penchant for running the ball, something the Cowboys defense has struggled with, let's go Cowboys 26, Lions 19 in Dak's first game back.

Related Content

news

Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Rams

Can the Cowboys keep it rolling behind Cooper Rush? Can the Rams find some help for Cooper Kupp? Which team can "Fly The Coop" better this Sunday?

news

Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Commanders

The Cowboys are looking for a third straight win behind Cooper Rush while Washington comes to town looking to avoid a three-game losing streak. What's going to happen?

news

Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Giants-Cowboys

The Giants are 2-0 while the Cowboys are right behind them at 1-1. Cooper Rush looks to get yet another win as the starter but he'll face a Giants team that leans on its defense. Check out the staff predictions for Monday's game.

news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Bengals Staff Predictions

The Cowboys and Bengals both enter Sunday's game 0-1, but the Cowboys are trying to bounce back with a backup quarterback. Check out the staff predictions for Sunday's game.

news

Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Bucs

The Cowboys have done this before, but will the results be different this time? Find out what the writers think will happen in this year's Week 1 rematch between the Cowboys and Bucs.

news

Gut Feeling: Who Will Be This Year's Jayron Kearse?

Last season, the Cowboys saw players like Jayron Kearse come out of nowhere to become a defensive leader. Our writers have each picked a player the Cowboys need to do the same in 2022.

news

Gut Feeling: Most Intriguing Part Of The Schedule?

Now that the 2022 regular season schedule has been released, the staff writers have each picked a game or stretch of games that seems to stand out the most.

news

Gut Feeling: How Can Cowboys Get To Rams' Level?

We can officially turn the page of the 2021-22 season now the Super Bowl is complete. But it begs the question just how far away the Cowboys are from the Rams' level? And what needs to change to get there.

news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-49ers

Finally, it's playoff time. After so much anticipation, the Cowboys and 49ers are about to square off in the playoffs. Here's what our staff predicts will happen come Sunday.

news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Eagles

How will the Cowboys finish up the regular-season in Philadelphia? Check out this week's predictions for Saturday's game.

news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Cardinals

Can the Cowboys keep it rolling this week against Arizona and win their fifth straight game? Check out this week's predictions for Sunday's game.

Advertising