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Mailbag: Defensive player Cowboys can't lose?

Aug 05, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagTommy Yarrish & Mickey Spagnola
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Who are the undrafted free agent signings you are excited to see at training camp? Charles Edgar/*Colorado Springs*, CO

Mickey: My guy, and I wrote about him being Mr. Indispensable back after the minicamp, is easily Quinnen Williams. They need Q on the field for all 17 games, health willing. They don't have another defensive tackle in the 3-4 that could even come close to taking his place. Now, when they go to a four-man front in the nickel, then it's Quinnen and Kenny Clark. But when they go with a three-man front, then Clark is being used at times as not nose tackle, as he was at times in Green Bay before he got here. Now there is Titito Obonnia and Jonathan Bullard and Jay Toia as other defensive tackle options, but none the quality Williams brings to the table, and recently wrote that here on DallasCowboys.com this past Friday. His talent is nuclear.

Tommy: I'll say Quinnen Williams. Ask any quarterback in the NFL if they'd rather have to deal with interior pressure or exterior pressure, and you get part of the answer. Williams collapses pockets and makes life tough in the passing game, but also plugging up gaps in the run game and doesn't let too much get past him on the ground.

Dallas' depth at the position with Kenny Clark and Otito Ogbonnia is solid, but having Williams paired with them at the front of the rotation is what makes it a really strong unit. Plus, you won't find many better mentors for the younger players at the position like LT Overton than Williams, who has certified himself among the best in the league.

Last but not least, Williams takes pressure off of Dallas' outside linebackers on passing downs. With more attention being sent towards the middle, it'll open up 1-on-1 opportunities for guys like Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence to go and try to hunt the quarterback. With a full offseason to work in tandem together, that could help the Cowboys get more sacks in 2026.

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