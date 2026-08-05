Mailbag: Defensive player Cowboys can't lose?

Mickey: My guy, and I wrote about him being Mr. Indispensable back after the minicamp, is easily Quinnen Williams. They need Q on the field for all 17 games, health willing. They don't have another defensive tackle in the 3-4 that could even come close to taking his place. Now, when they go to a four-man front in the nickel, then it's Quinnen and Kenny Clark. But when they go with a three-man front, then Clark is being used at times as not nose tackle, as he was at times in Green Bay before he got here. Now there is Titito Obonnia and Jonathan Bullard and Jay Toia as other defensive tackle options, but none the quality Williams brings to the table, and recently wrote that here on DallasCowboys.com this past Friday. His talent is nuclear.