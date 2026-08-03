Mailbag: Who is 'that dude' on defense?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is trying to bring violence and attitude to this team. So who's "that dude" Who is the guy who, if you had to walk into a rough bar at 2 a.m., you are picking on this current defense to make sure you get out in one piece? – Rob Riggieri/*Rutland*, MA

Patrik: I can finally say this is a fun question to answer, and that's because I could honestly name a handful of players here. I'm going to go with Quinnen Williams as 1A because he's the proven All-Pro still at the top of his game entering 2026, and he's already on the leadership council despite arriving in Dallas at the trade deadline.