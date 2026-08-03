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Mailbag: Who is 'that dude' on defense?

Aug 03, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is trying to bring violence and attitude to this team. So who's "that dude" Who is the guy who, if you had to walk into a rough bar at 2 a.m., you are picking on this current defense to make sure you get out in one piece? Rob Riggieri/*Rutland*, MA

Patrik: I can finally say this is a fun question to answer, and that's because I could honestly name a handful of players here. I'm going to go with Quinnen Williams as 1A because he's the proven All-Pro still at the top of his game entering 2026, and he's already on the leadership council despite arriving in Dallas at the trade deadline.

I think the entire defense will mostly go as Williams does, but other defensive players who qualify for "dude" status are Caleb Downs, of course (he's just gotta earn it at this level), DeMarvion Overshown (he has to stay healthy), Kenny Clark, and a couple others that come to mind. But, for my money, if I'm in a bar putting my reputation and well-being on the line to defend my take — it's Quinnen Williams.

Tommy: Quinnen Williams. He's your best player right now, and good luck to anyone trying to pick a fight with him in a rough bar. But on the field, he's going to give opposing offensive lines trouble like he did in 2025 at times. I think one thing he'll benefit from a bunch is having a full offseason to learn the scheme as well as work with Kenny Clark.

If he does have success taking away the interior of offensive lines, that'll open up a lot of things for Clark and Dallas' pass rushers like Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence. Plus, a strong pass rush would be a huge boost to a defense that's done a lot of work on their secondary and has a coordinator with a secondary background.

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