Mailbag: Is acquiring someone worth it?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Would you wager future picks and the future of the players currently on the team to bring in a new player? If the Cowboys go out and make a big trade, then one or two players probably don't see the playing time they possibly need to fine-tune their skills. Is a move like that worth it? – Bryan Scott/*Glen Rock*, PA

Patrik: Hell yeah it is. The last thing the Cowboys should feel right now, in the training camp following a 30-year Super Bowl drought, is comfortable or that they've done enough. They have done a lot this offseason, more than in many of the recent offseasons, and it's been a fun ride. But are they injury-proof at every position? Do they have every question answered at every position?