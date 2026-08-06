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Mailbag: Is acquiring someone worth it?

Aug 06, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Would you wager future picks and the future of the players currently on the team to bring in a new player? If the Cowboys go out and make a big trade, then one or two players probably don't see the playing time they possibly need to fine-tune their skills. Is a move like that worth it? – Bryan Scott/*Glen Rock*, PA

Patrik: Hell yeah it is. The last thing the Cowboys should feel right now, in the training camp following a 30-year Super Bowl drought, is comfortable or that they've done enough. They have done a lot this offseason, more than in many of the recent offseasons, and it's been a fun ride. But are they injury-proof at every position? Do they have every question answered at every position?

The answer to both questions is no and, because that's the case, the answer to adding another impact player has to remain yes. There's a reason the front office keeps sending out the Bat Signal to let the other 31 teams know the Cowboys are open to send "a top pick" and that Dallas is willing to sell the future at the sake of right now. When you're trying to end a three decade-long drought, you better throw the kitchen sink at trying to find a rainstorm.

Tommy: Absolutely. I think there are players on this team that can have you in a position to win sooner rather than later. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Quinnen Williams, etc. can help you win a championship. Now, you have to continue rounding out the roster with more supplemental pieces, and if you can throw in another star player, you jump on that opportunity.

Defense is the side of the ball that would get a major addition if the Cowboys do make a decision like that this offseason. Whether it's a pass rusher, corner or linebacker, that helps raise the floor of this team.

Now, I do think that Jerry Jones' comments last week about balancing the present and the future is the right way to go about building the roster. You can still push a lot of your chips into the middle for a run at present time with the roster Dallas has, and also not use all of your future assets to do it. If that's what the Cowboys want to do, I think they have everything necessary to find the right balance of the two and it would definitely be beneficial for this team.

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