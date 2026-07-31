Mailbag: What makes a successful defense?

Patrik: I'm on record saying I believe it will not take the Cowboys' defense a half-season or more to fully materialize as one of the best in the NFC East. Given the defenses in this division, if Dallas can achieve that, they'll inherently find themselves being one of the best in the entire conference, I can objectively see them being in the top-15 before mid-October, and it'll be predicated largely upon Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark leading the charge upfront.