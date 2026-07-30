Mailbag: Battle for fifth wide receiver spot?

What are your thoughts on the battle for the fifth wide receiver spot? While I wouldn't mind seeing Traeshon Holden make the roster, I just have a feeling Anthony Smith will win the spot since he was a draft pick this year and he brings speed to special teams. – Jao Sham* / Lititz , PA*

Patrik: There is such a logjam behind the top three receivers — CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy that a stage has effectively been set for a bit of a battle royale. We know that KaVontae Turpin will get WR4 due to his All-Pro ability as a returner, and though it's not impossible, there's no guarantee the Cowboys carry six receivers.

Either way, my edge goes to rookie Anthony Smith to start training camp. I believe Holden has potential, and he flashed it a time or two the last time were in Oxnard, but it didn't translate to the point where the Cowboys ever activated him. Smith brings a rare level of speed that can't be ignored, making him insurance as a returner, but all he has to do in camp is remind everyone of why he was a terror at ECU, and that he's willing to fly downfield on special teams and tackle, and then I doubt the Cowboys would risk him to waivers.