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Mailbag: Battle for fifth wide receiver spot?

Jul 30, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

What are your thoughts on the battle for the fifth wide receiver spot? While I wouldn't mind seeing Traeshon Holden make the roster, I just have a feeling Anthony Smith will win the spot since he was a draft pick this year and he brings speed to special teams. Jao Sham*/Lititz, PA*

Patrik: There is such a logjam behind the top three receivers — CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy that a stage has effectively been set for a bit of a battle royale. We know that KaVontae Turpin will get WR4 due to his All-Pro ability as a returner, and though it's not impossible, there's no guarantee the Cowboys carry six receivers.

Either way, my edge goes to rookie Anthony Smith to start training camp. I believe Holden has potential, and he flashed it a time or two the last time were in Oxnard, but it didn't translate to the point where the Cowboys ever activated him. Smith brings a rare level of speed that can't be ignored, making him insurance as a returner, but all he has to do in camp is remind everyone of why he was a terror at ECU, and that he's willing to fly downfield on special teams and tackle, and then I doubt the Cowboys would risk him to waivers.

Tommy: Right now, I would give the upper hand to Smith simply because of his speed. The question is whether that speed is going to translate to something that will help on special teams, like you referenced. It doesn't seem like Smith will be asked to be a returner, so can he go downfield and block or make tackles on coverages?

Holden is the more physical receiver, so that could be the separator for him since the WR5 position comes down much more to special teams than it does the receiving game. So I wouldn't be shocked at all if Holden is the one who makes the roster at the position, but for now I'm sticking with Smith.

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