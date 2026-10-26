Mailbag: Are Cowboys facing another must-win?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I realize it's only Week 7, and the term "must-win" is often overused, but how big is this game against the Eagles? It feels like it could be a tipping point for the entire season. – Bryan Carter/Austin, TX

Nick: I think this is as "must-win" as a Week 7 game can be for the Cowboys. It's probably about the same for the Eagles, but they're not actually expected to win and it won't be considered an embarrassing loss if the short-handed Eagles lose to a Cowboys team that still has most of their star players intact.

But more than the matchup, the Cowboys can't afford to keep losing games, especially if the Giants are finding ways to win. At this point, there's not going to be a real chance for the Wild Card, so it's all about catching the Giants, who beat them in Week 1. Oddly enough, because the Giants and Commanders tied, the head-to-head tiebreaker won't really factor into play unless the Cowboys finish with a tie later in the season.

But this Monday Night game is crucial for Dallas because they've got to figure out a way to right the ship. And playing a banged-up Eagles team with a young, inexperienced quarterback is the perfect place to start.