Mailbag: Defensive changes with the hiring of Pettine?

Kurt: I have to admit that when I first heard the news, my initial thought was, have they lost faith in Parker? But upon further review, one, I don't think they have, and two, this is a move that makes sense.



I think we can all agree that the first five games of this season have seen the young defensive coordinator have his share of struggles. He's been teaching a new scheme to a largely new roster who didn't play a real game together until Week 1 of the regular season. Add in having to deal with his fair share of injuries, and that's a tough task even for the most tenured coaches. So of course there was going to be a learning curve.



Making matters more difficult, in trying to navigate these choppy NFL waters without experience in the role, Parker seemingly hasn't had a whole lot of experience surrounding him either. Aside from pass game coordinator Derrick Ansley, basically everyone else on the defensive staff is relatively young as well. So I think having someone else who can serve as a mentor and help him develop game plans and such is certainly a good idea. Pettine also has a history with both head coach Brian Schottenheimer and, more importantly, Parker. Pettine was Green Bay's defensive coordinator when Parker joined the club as a quality control coach. They already have a strong connection.



In fact, not long after Parker was hired, Pettine told Todd Archer at ESPN, "You're recognizing pretty quickly there's an 'it' factor with him." So good was their relationship that Parker actually had some discussions with his former boss last spring about joining him on the Cowboys' staff. At the time, though, Pettine was enjoying retirement.



Meaning that with Pettine now having a change of heart, this doesn't appear to be a move that's being forced upon Parker. Hopefully he has recognized that he could use some help, has been part of the process and is on board with the hire. Pettine is not here to make big changes. He's not here to take over. He is now with the team to help a young coach learn the ropes, gain some confidence and reach his full potential. Which is good for Parker and good for the Cowboys.