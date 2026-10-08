Mailbag: Will Cowboys play down to opponent?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Do the Cowboys have a tendency to play down to their opponent? Coming off two intense road games, including a lengthy trip to Brazil, and with Tampa Bay being desperate at 0-4, are you concerned about Dallas being ready for what looks like an easy win on paper? – Jesse Lozano/Corpus Christi, TX

Patrik: You can only hope not. It has, however, been one of their biggest issues in recent seasons, and that's one reason they walked away stunned by the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in 2025; and required overtime to defeat the New York Giants on the same field. The bottom line is, sitting at 2-2 and owners of a 4-3-1 record at home last year, the Cowboys can't afford to look down on any opponent going forward.