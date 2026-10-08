Mailbag: Will Cowboys play down to opponent?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
Do the Cowboys have a tendency to play down to their opponent? Coming off two intense road games, including a lengthy trip to Brazil, and with Tampa Bay being desperate at 0-4, are you concerned about Dallas being ready for what looks like an easy win on paper? – Jesse Lozano/Corpus Christi, TX
Patrik: You can only hope not. It has, however, been one of their biggest issues in recent seasons, and that's one reason they walked away stunned by the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in 2025; and required overtime to defeat the New York Giants on the same field. The bottom line is, sitting at 2-2 and owners of a 4-3-1 record at home last year, the Cowboys can't afford to look down on any opponent going forward.
Sure, the Buccaneers are without Baker Mayfield and Antoine Winfield Jr., but their coach is still Todd Bowles, and he's going to come after the Cowboys with fangs showing. Vita Vea is still an animal, and the Cowboys defense (and special teams) is still trying to figure themselves out. I hope they'll be ready because they have no other choice but to be. Win now, rest afterwards in the mini-bye that follows.
Tommy: I'm not really concerned about the Cowboys mentally bringing themselves down to an opponent. I think that Brian Schottenheimer has done a good job of getting these guy's mindsets in the right place to avoid that.
However, the natural physical wear and tear of the schedule Dallas has had to endure is something worth keeping an eye on. The Cowboys offense played 71 snaps in Rio de Janeiro, and 73 on Sunday against the Texans compared to just 52 in Week 1 and 54 in Week 2. That's a heavy workload, especially when the offense has been leaned on in the last two weeks to help win games with the defense continuing to struggle to find consistency in getting off the field.
Efficiency is going to be paramount for Dallas on Thursday night against Tampa Bay. The offense is incredible, but can players' bodies hold up for 70+ snaps for the third time in 11 days? Maybe, but you certainly don't want to have to bank on that.
Mailbag
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