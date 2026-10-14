Mailbag: Could James Houston help the pass rush?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
How do you think the Cowboys should handle Von Miller? He's an obvious first-ballot Hall of Famer and a great hometown story, but is it time for the Cowboys to activate James Houston? Could he help the pass rush? – Ryan Carter/Houston, TX
Mickey: Well, not sure the Cowboys have to deactivate Von Miller to make room for James Houston if the Cowboys decide to add the five-year veteran to the game day active roster. Houston did finish last year with 5½ sacks and was tied with Jadeveon Clowney for the team lead until Clowney registered three sacks in the final game. Miller has played 72 snaps in five games, just 10 in this last game, and has demonstrated little production so far. Maybe he needs more sacks to increase production and has yet to record a sack, with just two tackles and four QB pressures. But at this point, with only five sacks in five games, only the Niners with fewer at three. The Cowboys lack of pressure on opposing quarterbacks really is hampering this defense's ability to defend the pass, now the only team in the NFL without an interception.
Tommy: Sure, he could, but I don't know if that's your answer to fix all the problems currently going on with the pass rush. Houston has shown he's been a good pass rusher, but I'm not so sure a handful of snaps for him would be what sparks a shift in the pass rush as a whole having success. And, like Mickey mentioned, you'd have to make somebody inactive in his place. Would it be Miller? Tyrus Wheat, who has contributed on special teams? There could be other scenarios where it makes sense, and Houston could help a little, but I feel like there would be a lot more needed to get this pass rush firing.
Mailbag
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