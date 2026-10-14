Mailbag: Could James Houston help the pass rush?

Mickey: Well, not sure the Cowboys have to deactivate Von Miller to make room for James Houston if the Cowboys decide to add the five-year veteran to the game day active roster. Houston did finish last year with 5½ sacks and was tied with Jadeveon Clowney for the team lead until Clowney registered three sacks in the final game. Miller has played 72 snaps in five games, just 10 in this last game, and has demonstrated little production so far. Maybe he needs more sacks to increase production and has yet to record a sack, with just two tackles and four QB pressures. But at this point, with only five sacks in five games, only the Niners with fewer at three. The Cowboys lack of pressure on opposing quarterbacks really is hampering this defense's ability to defend the pass, now the only team in the NFL without an interception.