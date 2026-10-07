Mailbag: Should the Cowboys blitz more?

Mickey: Not a bad idea. Seems as though the Cowboys blitz rate has gone down as the injuries in the secondary have increased. NexGen Stats figures the Cowboys already have played 12 defensive backs in the secondary in four games, the most of any team so far. Now with the acquisition of noted cornerback Joey porter Jr., and with cornerback Shavon Revel's health improving and the possible addition of versatile cornerback Cobie Durant in time for the Green Bay game after missing past two games and likely a third on Thursday night, maybe defensive coordinator Christian Parker will more confident dialing up more blitzes if this lack of a pass pressure continues. Hard to survive on defense with just four sacks in four games, lowest total in the NFL, and with no defender with more than one sack so far.