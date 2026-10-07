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Mailbag: Should the Cowboys blitz more?

Oct 07, 2026 at 09:59 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagTommy Yarrish & Mickey Spagnola
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Why haven't we seen more blitz packages with Christian Parker's defense? Don't you think this would help since the Cowboys are lacking a consistent pass rush? – Albert White/Sinton, TX

Mickey: Not a bad idea. Seems as though the Cowboys blitz rate has gone down as the injuries in the secondary have increased. NexGen Stats figures the Cowboys already have played 12 defensive backs in the secondary in four games, the most of any team so far. Now with the acquisition of noted cornerback Joey porter Jr., and with cornerback Shavon Revel's health improving and the possible addition of versatile cornerback Cobie Durant in time for the Green Bay game after missing past two games and likely a third on Thursday night, maybe defensive coordinator Christian Parker will more confident dialing up more blitzes if this lack of a pass pressure continues. Hard to survive on defense with just four sacks in four games, lowest total in the NFL, and with no defender with more than one sack so far.

Tommy: Maybe, especially now that the Cowboys went out and acquired Joey Porter Jr. now at cornerback. I think if Christian Parker grows to trust his secondary's coverage abilities when they're back and fully healthy, you could see an extra rusher or two come on blitz packages maybe more than you've seen in the recent past.

Now, that's a big if. The Cowboys have struggled to defend through the air, and did so even with Porter on the field in limited snaps in Week 4 against the Texans. It could be something we see Dallas do more as their secondary gets healthier, as they're still without guys like Cobie Durant and P.J. Locke.

I think a really fun wrinkle you can throw into all of this is using Caleb Downs as a blitzer more. I think that's a really underrated aspect of his game, and you saw a flash of it with his sack back in Week 1 on Jaxson Dart where he blew a play up and nearly forced a turnover.

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