Mailbag: More pressure with 3 straight night games?

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The Cowboys are in the middle of a stretch playing three consecutive night games, something they haven't done since 2016. Do you think this affects the team in any way? Does it mess with their normal schedule? Does it put more pressure on them? – Lawrence Robertson/Little Rock, AR
Nick: I don't know if three straight night games adds more pressure to this team. Honestly, it's hard to think this franchise can get more "pressure" on them than a team that is associated with a Super Bowl drought.
I mean, the night games themselves can be challenging just because it's a big game and usually means there is a different type of schedule during the week that alters preparation. But then again, it's the same for both teams.
Now, yes the Eagles, Packers and Bucs aren't doing this three times in a row, but I just don't think it's a big factor. However, I'm not saying scheduling doesn't matter. When I think of the last few weeks, I do believe the travel to Rio, the return back to Dallas with a road game and then a short week, did factor into the fatigue. At least, I want to think that right now. We won't truly know if the fatigue mattered until later in the season when we find out what kind of teams the Cowboys and Bucs and Texans really are.
I don't know if I'm with you on three night games in a row is a problem, but playing a couple of night games on the road to rival teams such as the Packers and Eagles will be tough enough.
Patrik: How much more pressure can be applied to a team that missed the playoffs the last two seasons that also happens to be the Dallas Cowboys, the most visible team in the NFL and one of the most-watched and criticized teams in all of sports? I don't subscribe to the thought that playing in primetime games work against the Cowboys in any way. In actuality, history shows they don't perform well in noon games, but usually do well at night.
I am more apt to point at just how wild and crazy the schedule has been, overall, through the first five games. That is what wrecked their ability to have a normal schedule, as you put it. And, no, I am not offering up an excuse because the bottom line is good teams find ways to win games regardless of anything. But multiple things are true here, including the fact the primetime slot is something Dallas is used to playing — so that's where they should theoretically be more comfortable (it also gives them more time to prepare, by the way).
Mailbag
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