Mailbag: More pressure with 3 straight night games?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

The Cowboys are in the middle of a stretch playing three consecutive night games, something they haven't done since 2016. Do you think this affects the team in any way? Does it mess with their normal schedule? Does it put more pressure on them? – Lawrence Robertson/Little Rock, AR

Nick: I don't know if three straight night games adds more pressure to this team. Honestly, it's hard to think this franchise can get more "pressure" on them than a team that is associated with a Super Bowl drought.

I mean, the night games themselves can be challenging just because it's a big game and usually means there is a different type of schedule during the week that alters preparation. But then again, it's the same for both teams.

Now, yes the Eagles, Packers and Bucs aren't doing this three times in a row, but I just don't think it's a big factor. However, I'm not saying scheduling doesn't matter. When I think of the last few weeks, I do believe the travel to Rio, the return back to Dallas with a road game and then a short week, did factor into the fatigue. At least, I want to think that right now. We won't truly know if the fatigue mattered until later in the season when we find out what kind of teams the Cowboys and Bucs and Texans really are.