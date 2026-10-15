Mailbag: What's the fix for missed tackles?

Tommy: Fundamentals. That's ultimately what it comes down to. These players have tackled opposing players for years on years and years. They haven't just all of the sudden started forgetting how to tackle, it's just something that they've struggled to do consistently so far to start this season.

On a broader level, I think being positioned in the right places and the angles you're taking to get to the ball carrier are important to consider. For example, when facing a player like Bucky Irving last week, it's difficult to really get in a good position to bring him down when he's got space to move because of his shiftiness. I'm not saying that's an excuse for having as many missed tackles as the Cowboys did last week, but it is something to consider in the grand scheme of all of this.