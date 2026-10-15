Mailbag: What's the fix for missed tackles?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
I've noticed that the Cowboys rank among the worst teams in missed tackles and missed-tackle percentage. Do you think the teaching has changed, or are the defensive players just abandoning their teaching in the heat of the moment? What's the fix? – Bryan Ross/Houston, TX
Patrik: Tackling, arguably the single most fundamental aspect of football, isn't somehow forgotten when guys become professionals. I say that to say, yes, there's something definitely awry when a group/team struggles in that aspect, and it's easy to point to coaching as the common denominator; and especially if a unit has had a slew of changes within the coaching staff (and, consequently, in style, technique and message).
That definitely plays a part in this discussion. I'm also of the mindset, however, that it's more to do with players trying to do too much in the heat of the moment, meaning, to me, you hit the nail on the head there. When the proverbial bullets start flying, sometimes a player might abandon his technique and teaching to try and make a play, at times resulting in bad angles and poor takedown mechanics. It all matters, but players who have been tackling their entire football life
Tommy: Fundamentals. That's ultimately what it comes down to. These players have tackled opposing players for years on years and years. They haven't just all of the sudden started forgetting how to tackle, it's just something that they've struggled to do consistently so far to start this season.
On a broader level, I think being positioned in the right places and the angles you're taking to get to the ball carrier are important to consider. For example, when facing a player like Bucky Irving last week, it's difficult to really get in a good position to bring him down when he's got space to move because of his shiftiness. I'm not saying that's an excuse for having as many missed tackles as the Cowboys did last week, but it is something to consider in the grand scheme of all of this.
Then, of course, the big fix will come when the Cowboys convert on their first tackle opportunities. You'll see a lot of guys get contact, or get arms wrapped around ball carriers, but not finish. That finishing ability needs to be on display more when guys are able to do the right things to get in position, and ultimately just see the ball carrier slip out of their grasp.
Mailbag
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