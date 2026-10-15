 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: What's the fix for missed tackles?

Oct 15, 2026 at 09:03 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
Mailbag-10-15

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I've noticed that the Cowboys rank among the worst teams in missed tackles and missed-tackle percentage. Do you think the teaching has changed, or are the defensive players just abandoning their teaching in the heat of the moment? What's the fix?  Bryan Ross/Houston, TX

Patrik: Tackling, arguably the single most fundamental aspect of football, isn't somehow forgotten when guys become professionals. I say that to say, yes, there's something definitely awry when a group/team struggles in that aspect, and it's easy to point to coaching as the common denominator; and especially if a unit has had a slew of changes within the coaching staff (and, consequently, in style, technique and message).

That definitely plays a part in this discussion. I'm also of the mindset, however, that it's more to do with players trying to do too much in the heat of the moment, meaning, to me, you hit the nail on the head there. When the proverbial bullets start flying, sometimes a player might abandon his technique and teaching to try and make a play, at times resulting in bad angles and poor takedown mechanics. It all matters, but players who have been tackling their entire football life

Tommy: Fundamentals. That's ultimately what it comes down to. These players have tackled opposing players for years on years and years. They haven't just all of the sudden started forgetting how to tackle, it's just something that they've struggled to do consistently so far to start this season.

On a broader level, I think being positioned in the right places and the angles you're taking to get to the ball carrier are important to consider. For example, when facing a player like Bucky Irving last week, it's difficult to really get in a good position to bring him down when he's got space to move because of his shiftiness. I'm not saying that's an excuse for having as many missed tackles as the Cowboys did last week, but it is something to consider in the grand scheme of all of this.

Then, of course, the big fix will come when the Cowboys convert on their first tackle opportunities. You'll see a lot of guys get contact, or get arms wrapped around ball carriers, but not finish. That finishing ability needs to be on display more when guys are able to do the right things to get in position, and ultimately just see the ball carrier slip out of their grasp.

mailbag_button

Mailbag

Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!

Ask A Question Read The Answer

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Could James Houston help the pass rush?

How do you think the Cowboys should handle Von Miller? He's an obvious first-ballot Hall of Famer and a great hometown story, but is it time for the Cowboys to activate James Houston? Could he help the pass rush?

news

Mailbag: Defensive changes with the hiring of Pettine?

I like the move, but on the surface, hiring Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant gives the impression that Christian Parker wasn't quite ready for the defensive coordinator role. What do you think of the move? And what changes should we expect?

news

Mailbag: Will Cowboys play down to opponent?

Do the Cowboys have a tendency to play down to their opponent? Coming off two intense road games, including a lengthy trip to Brazil, and with Tampa Bay being desperate at 0-4, are you concerned about Dallas being ready for what looks like an easy win on paper?

news

Mailbag: Should the Cowboys blitz more?

Why haven't we seen more blitz packages with Christian Parker's defense? Don't you think this would help since the Cowboys are lacking a consistent pass rush?

news

Mailbag: Why is the offense better when trailing?

The offense seems to find another gear once Dallas is trailing. Is this a matter of the players needing that extra sense of urgency? Does the play-calling become more aggressive when they're behind? Or is there something else going on? Why can't they play with that same urgency all the time?

news

Mailbag: Is a rivalry building with the Texans?

Living in Dallas, I want to hate the Houston Texans, but I don't really have feelings for them one way or the other. Do you think we'll ever see a true in-state rivalry between the two teams? Could the NFL use the odd 17th game to have the Cowboys play the Texans every year?

news

Mailbag: Is Joey Porter trade an 'all-in' move?

Wow! I heard about the trade late last night and couldn't believe the Cowboys pulled the trigger on getting Joey Porter Jr. What do you think of this move, and would you consider this to finally be the all-in move from Jerry we've been waiting for?

news

Mailbag: Why the out-of-bounds kicks for Aubrey?

I think Brandon Aubrey is the best kicker in the NFL, but what's the deal with his kickoffs this season? It seems he has kicked off out of bounds a lot over the first three games. Are the coaches specifically asking him to keep it near the sidelines? Is he just mis-hitting the ball? We can't keep giving teams the ball at the 40-yard line. What's the fix?

news

Mailbag: How can the pass rush get better?

Through three games, the Dallas defense only has two sacks, and none in the last two games. They seem to generate pressure but can't finish the job. Are you concerned, or do you believe it gets better?

news

Mailbag: Will there ever be an international team?

What are your thoughts on these international games? Seems good for the league but maybe bad for the players. And do you think the NFL will ever have a team based outside the US? Where would the most logical place be?

news

Mailbag: Could defense designate a QB spy?

After seeing quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels run on the Cowboys and knowing the team is about to face Lamar Jackson, I've wondered why a player isn't assigned the sole responsibility of monitoring and engaging running quarterbacks? I remember my days as a soccer player where a player is assigned the responsibility of shadowing a dangerous opposing player. Would that not work?

All Videos

video

Cowboys Game Night: Dallas Gets the Last Word | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Cowboys OT #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dak Prescott: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dr Pepper First Word #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Ryan Flournoy: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Von Miller: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Terence Steele: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Rashan Gary: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

George Pickens: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

Latest Video
Advertising