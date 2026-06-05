Mailbag: Crossover athletes still possible?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Read with interest Mickey Spagnola's column about Cornell Green. Made me wonder why, in this era with so much information instantly available, these crossover athletes are so rare. Has the game become so complex that superior, high-character, high-IQ athletes without football experience have no chance to make it in today's NFL? – Les Hoffman, Gulf Breeze, FL

Nick: I don't know if you'd ever say 'no chance' because every now and again, you'll see a rugby or Australian Rules football player get a shot to make a team. But even at that, it's super rare and there's probably several theories for that. I've got some - who knows if it's right or wrong - but I think football is just so popular these days, that's it nearly impossible for someone who is good enough to make it in the NFL, to fall through every crack and then all of sudden start playing

If you think how big high school football is in most states, especially here in Texas, and then you think about the amount of attention on college football. There are thousands of players - on both of those levels - who are really good for their respective teams, and yet never even get to play in the NFl. So if those guys who are winning All-District, All-State, All-Conference and even All-American, yet can't translate their games to the very-similar NFL, then how is a guy who is just a good athlete in another sport have a shot to make it?