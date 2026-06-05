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Mailbag: Crossover athletes still possible?

Jun 05, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Read with interest Mickey Spagnola's column about Cornell Green. Made me wonder why, in this era with so much information instantly available, these crossover athletes are so rare. Has the game become so complex that superior, high-character, high-IQ athletes without football experience have no chance to make it in today's NFL? – Les Hoffman, Gulf Breeze, FL

Nick: I don't know if you'd ever say 'no chance' because every now and again, you'll see a rugby or Australian Rules football player get a shot to make a team. But even at that, it's super rare and there's probably several theories for that. I've got some - who knows if it's right or wrong - but I think football is just so popular these days, that's it nearly impossible for someone who is good enough to make it in the NFL, to fall through every crack and then all of sudden start playing

If you think how big high school football is in most states, especially here in Texas, and then you think about the amount of attention on college football. There are thousands of players - on both of those levels - who are really good for their respective teams, and yet never even get to play in the NFl. So if those guys who are winning All-District, All-State, All-Conference and even All-American, yet can't translate their games to the very-similar NFL, then how is a guy who is just a good athlete in another sport have a shot to make it?

Yes, Cornell Green did it and there have been others. But even that was rare. The NFL has gotten so specialized now and with only seven rounds of the NFL Draft, there are just few opportunities to take a chance at someone with no prior training - just because they're a good athlete. There's too many great athletes, that are still great football players, who don't have a legit chance of making NFL rosters.

Patrik: I believe there are plenty of crossover athletes in the NFL, and I suppose the counterpoint is that there are "so many" that it's become normal and, as such, not nearly as discussed. Consider the number of NFL players who were once track stars, but that's normalized nowadays over the years when "Bullet" Bob Hayes and Rocket Ismail made headlines for being able to embarrass NFL players with their speed — seeing as many football players are also trained in track with the goal of excelling on the field anyway. I do think there are sports that don't lose many to football, like baseball, save for names like Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. And I'll readily concede that it feels as if fewer basketball players are seemingly making the crossover, slight pun intended. I guess, in all, it really just depends on what lens you're viewing it through, but damn good question, Les.

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