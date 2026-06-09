Mailbag: Returning defenders who could surprise?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Are there any defensive players who were on the team last year that you think are going to surprise us with the changes in coaching and the overall talent upgrades? – Jack Jackson/Tyler, TX

Nick: Good question - not just because there are a lot of options to pick from, but also because it's such an important aspect of the Cowboys getting better in 2026. The defensive turnaround isn't just going to come from Caleb Downs and/or Rashan Gary and Dee Winters. It has to be from within as well, with a few players taking that necessary step forward.

The guy that keeps coming to mind here is Sam Williams. I know he has yet to reach those Round 2 expectations and it's been four seasons now - although one was missed due to an ACL injury. But while most of us though his days here in Dallas were over and he would get a fresh start somewhere else, this new defensive staff wanted to bring him back. One thing I've seen already from Christian Parker is that he has a vision for everyone. So I think he's got something on his mind for Williams and how he might fit into this defense.