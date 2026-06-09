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Mailbag: Returning defenders who could surprise?

Jun 09, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Are there any defensive players who were on the team last year that you think are going to surprise us with the changes in coaching and the overall talent upgrades? Jack Jackson/Tyler, TX

Nick: Good question - not just because there are a lot of options to pick from, but also because it's such an important aspect of the Cowboys getting better in 2026. The defensive turnaround isn't just going to come from Caleb Downs and/or Rashan Gary and Dee Winters. It has to be from within as well, with a few players taking that necessary step forward.

The guy that keeps coming to mind here is Sam Williams. I know he has yet to reach those Round 2 expectations and it's been four seasons now - although one was missed due to an ACL injury. But while most of us though his days here in Dallas were over and he would get a fresh start somewhere else, this new defensive staff wanted to bring him back. One thing I've seen already from Christian Parker is that he has a vision for everyone. So I think he's got something on his mind for Williams and how he might fit into this defense.

He played it in college at Ole Miss where he was a stand-up linebacker and that's sort of the role he's going to have in Dallas. I know I've said it before but defensive ends or pass-rushers don't really block many punts. Yet, Williams has done it multiple times, making me think he's got some burst off the edge that can translate to the pass-rush in this scheme. So there are other options to pick from for this question, but Sam is the one that pops up first for me.

Kurt: The one guy the Cowboys would like to see, in fact, need to see make a big jump is Donovan Ezeiruaku, who is currently recovering from offseason hip surgery. He certainly showed promise last year, playing defensive end in all 17 games with nine starts and a pair of sacks. Now, as an edge rusher in Christian Parker's scheme and with more pass-rushing help around him, he'll hopefully have additional opportunities to get to the quarterback.

But would that be considered a surprise? Perhaps not, considering he was a second-round pick a year ago.

Instead, maybe a returning guy who could provide an unexpected jolt for the defense is Shemar James. When it comes to the linebacking corps, he hasn't been talked about much, due in part to his up-and-down rookie effort. Still, as a fifth-round selection in 2025, he wound up leading the Cowboys with 91 tackles while chipping in 1 ½ sacks and a forced fumble.

And while DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters seem to be the favorites to start inside, James at least has some experience at the position, both in college and from his first pro season. He's got work to do, yes, but if he can take a big leap forward working under new coaches and within an upgraded system, James could be a catalyst for the improved linebacker play the Cowboys so desperately need.

Which would indeed be a nice surprise.

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