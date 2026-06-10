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Mailbag: Can red-zone scoring be improved?

Jun 10, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagMickey Spagnola & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

With talk of a very potent offense, there is one weak area that needs to be improved: scoring in the red zone. With three first-round linemen, what needs to happen to improve *red-zone scoring?* Jose Sanchez/San Antonio, TX

Mickey: First the Cowboys need to improve their red zone touchdown scoring efficiency, finishing at 56.9 percent (18th in the NFL), kicking way too many field goals (17) in 65 red zone trips in 2025. They also turned the ball over five times, and another six times on downs. Now why, and as you say, they have three first-round picks on that offensive line? OK, but Tyler Guyton, the 29th pick in the first round, only played 10 games and his consistency must improve. Tyler Booker was but a rookie. Also, of the 65 red zone trips the Cowboys only ran the ball into the end zone 11 times, all from inside the 10-yard line and six times they had to kick field goals on six goal-to-go possessions, finishing 24th in NFL scoring percentage. While the Cowboys did run the ball more effectively this past season, they need to do a better job of running into the end zone, finished tied for 11th with 18 rushing touchdowns.

Tommy: Scoring in the red zone, or struggling to do so, is such a tricky one for me. I remember when I was covering Texas there was a season where they couldn't get a touchdown from inside the 20 seemingly at all. Every time Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about it, he answered with it was an execution problem. I really do think that's sometimes just what it is, and sometimes it just kind of tends to linger around teams for a while.

I'm not sure if three first-round linemen are entirely who you need to lean on there. When the field gets condensed, it's easier to defend both the run and the pass, so you can't look at them to be entirely at fault. It's just a naturally difficult place to find the right answers consistently, but with the offensive firepower that Dallas has, it shouldn't be. So, it's on Brian Schottenheimer and his offensive staff to figure out what kind of rhythm they can find when the field gets smaller in order to take seven points more often than settling for three.

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