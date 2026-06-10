Mailbag: Can red-zone scoring be improved?

Mickey: First the Cowboys need to improve their red zone touchdown scoring efficiency, finishing at 56.9 percent (18th in the NFL), kicking way too many field goals (17) in 65 red zone trips in 2025. They also turned the ball over five times, and another six times on downs. Now why, and as you say, they have three first-round picks on that offensive line? OK, but Tyler Guyton, the 29th pick in the first round, only played 10 games and his consistency must improve. Tyler Booker was but a rookie. Also, of the 65 red zone trips the Cowboys only ran the ball into the end zone 11 times, all from inside the 10-yard line and six times they had to kick field goals on six goal-to-go possessions, finishing 24th in NFL scoring percentage. While the Cowboys did run the ball more effectively this past season, they need to do a better job of running into the end zone, finished tied for 11th with 18 rushing touchdowns.