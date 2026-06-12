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Mailbag: Which skill player makes a big jump?

Jun 12, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Of the skill guys - either the receivers and running backs or the secondary players on defense, who has the potential to make the biggest jump this upcoming season? – Matt Kerns/Westerville, OH

Nick: Well, there's not a lot of players that really fit what I think you're asking here so I'm going to take it another way. But my answer is George Pickens. He already took a big jump in a payday, getting north of $27 million this year but obviously he's looking for even more than that.

To do that, he's going to have to showcase those skills we saw last year - but do it on a consistent basis. Pickens is in that rare situation where he can take a big jump - huge jump if you will - and his numbers could actually be the same if not less. Where the Cowboys - or any other NFL team considering signing him if he's avayalbe - want to see improvement is the way he conducts himself on and off the field and shows that level or maturity and leadership that you want any player to have when they're making that kind of money.

Pickens has all the talent, but he's got to show that he can bring that to the table every game. Did you know that in four seasons, Pickens has had consecutive 100-yard games three times, and just once last year in his career season with the Cowboys. In comparison, and it's not always fair to do that, but CeeDee has done that 11 times in his career so far. It's just a level of consistency that a player like Pickens needs to improve. He's no different than most young players who need that.

But I think it's those types of things that can help Pickens make that big leap, which will ultimately help him and the Cowboys at the same time.

Patrik: Interesting question, seeing as I could name several I expect to take a sizable leap forward and for reasons respective to their position and situation. That said, I'm going to lean toward Shavon Revel here. Let's be clear: I am not saying Revel will suddenly become an All-Pro in 2026, though that would be nice. But, all told, he's in position to show what he can really do in Year 2. He's nearly two years removed from his torn ACL suffered at ECU and this marks his first complete offseason program in Dallas, seeing as his first offseason was strapped to rehabbing his knee.

Additionally, there's the Christian Parker variable, a coach known around the league for his development of premium cornerback talent wherever he calls home, and seeing as that home is now Dallas, he and Revel have an opportunity to something special — Parker himself consistently pointing at Revel as a player he views as ready to take the next step. There is no Trevon Diggs on this roster, and that means Revel will get more than ample opportunity to prove he's what most believed he would've been if not for the injury: a first-round pick.

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