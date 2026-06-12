Mailbag: Which skill player makes a big jump?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Of the skill guys - either the receivers and running backs or the secondary players on defense, who has the potential to make the biggest jump this upcoming season? – Matt Kerns/Westerville, OH

Nick: Well, there's not a lot of players that really fit what I think you're asking here so I'm going to take it another way. But my answer is George Pickens. He already took a big jump in a payday, getting north of $27 million this year but obviously he's looking for even more than that.

To do that, he's going to have to showcase those skills we saw last year - but do it on a consistent basis. Pickens is in that rare situation where he can take a big jump - huge jump if you will - and his numbers could actually be the same if not less. Where the Cowboys - or any other NFL team considering signing him if he's avayalbe - want to see improvement is the way he conducts himself on and off the field and shows that level or maturity and leadership that you want any player to have when they're making that kind of money.

Pickens has all the talent, but he's got to show that he can bring that to the table every game. Did you know that in four seasons, Pickens has had consecutive 100-yard games three times, and just once last year in his career season with the Cowboys. In comparison, and it's not always fair to do that, but CeeDee has done that 11 times in his career so far. It's just a level of consistency that a player like Pickens needs to improve. He's no different than most young players who need that.